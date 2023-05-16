The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen rejected a bid to build an amphitheater at Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium Tuesday night as the city changes course to build a new otter habitat.
The reason is due to climbing costs of the project.
The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen rejected a bid to build an amphitheater at Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium Tuesday night as the city changes course to build a new otter habitat.
The reason is due to climbing costs of the project.
“Due to the conditions of the site and just the unique nature of Bays Mountain, it really drove up a lot of those costs,” Michael Borders, assistant director with the city of Kingsport, said.
The board voted 7-0 Tuesday night during its regularly scheduled business meeting to reject the bid to build the amphitheater.
The cost of the project would have cost around $2.3 million, Borders said, well above the $1.5 million the city had budgeted for the project.
The history of the project started when Eastman Chemical Co. gave a centennial gift of $500,000 to the city with an expected match of an additional half a million dollars. The amphitheater was originally supposed to seat 200 people, maximize park views, be ADA accessible, have easy bus access and also have restrooms.
Borders said the city spoke with Eastman and found it would be fine to redirect funds from the amphitheater to an otter habitat project.
He said there were three decisions the city could have made with the amphitheater: Reduce the project scope, increase external funding or look at the feasibility of having the amphitheater.
He said any more money from the city was off the table.
Borders said there is a history of otters at the park when two otters came to the facility in 1987. He said this will fall in line with getting further credibility with the Association of Zoos & Aquariums.
“It aligns with our goal of having AZA compliant habitats and one day being AZA accredited,” Borders said.
Borders said the amphitheater will still be part of a review of the park improvement plan, which will be conducted this summer. He said park staff will look at if it needs to be placed in a different location or if the current amphitheater needs to be renovated.
Borders said a 2010 strategic plan ranked the current otter habitat as the worst of seven animal habitats. He said a public survey showed that improvements of animal habitats was number one for visitors, as well as visiting the park to see animals.
He said construction could take between 14-22 months.
“We’re being very aggressive,” Borders said. “The fundings there and we’re moving forward.”
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, and refresh the page to view this content.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.