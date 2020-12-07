KINGSPORT — A 41-year-old Bulls Gap man, who allegedly committed a string of felonies across the Lynn Garden community Monday morning, has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 60-year-old Kingsport man.
Michael J. Shelton has been charged with aggravated robbery, especially aggravated kidnapping, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Shelton was being held in the Kingsport City Jail under a $1 million bond pending arraignment.
According to the Kingsport Police Department, Shelton’s spree of felonies was first reported about 9:30 a.m. on Monday in the Lynn Garden community, with officers responding to several businesses, including the Cash 4 Gold Express, Gregory’s Floral & Gifts, European Autosports and the old Streamworks building on Lynn Garden Drive.
Public Information Officer Tom Patton said at a noon press conference that some of the crimes reported included a shooting, a home invasion, a robbery and a carjacking.
On Monday evening, police sent out additional information about Shelton’s crime spree, noting the earliest crime took place in the 100 block of Clark Avenue — a home invasion. During a later incident at a separate location, Patton said Shelton shot and killed 60-year-old Gary McMeans.
The four charges placed against Shelton are in connection to the home invasion and additional charges — including those related to the death of McMeans — are pending the outcome of the investigation.
No further information was released on Monday.