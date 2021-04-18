KINGSPORT — A Kingsport man has been charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder of a law enforcement officer after allegedly shooting at officers Saturday night.
According to a news release from Capt. Andy Seabolt of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, officers with the SCSO responded to a report of a shooting incident in the 500 block of Wadlow Gap Road in Kingsport just after 7:30 Saturday evening.
Upon arrival, deputies learned that Edward B. Zanes failed to stop at a checkpoint in Scott County, Seabolt said. A pursuit ensued, resulting in Zanes leading a deputy with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and a Virginia State Trooper into Sullivan County.
Zanes crashed his vehicle just over the Sullivan County line. Upon exiting the vehicle, Zanes fired a shot at the officers, according to the release.
Zanes was taken into custody a short time later. No one was injured during the incident.
Zanes, 46, has been charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder of a law enforcement officer and felony evading arrest.