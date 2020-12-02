KINGSPORT — An $18 million residential development on the old Stonegate Plaza shopping center site cleared its last governmental hurdle Tuesday night, and the project is now expected to move forward after the first of the year.
Local developer Danny Karst; his wife, Carla; and Kingsport attorney Todd East are planning to build 76 single-family houses and 16 townhomes on the 14-acre site, with work expected to begin in January. The project will be completed in three phases, and the developers hope it will be finished in about 30 months.
The new neighborhood has been dubbed West Gate, with townhomes priced in the $160,000 range and single-family houses in the $215,000 to $225,000 range.
Even though Kingsport deemed the Stonegate property a redevelopment zone 20 years ago, thus opening it up for incentives, the site has essentially sat dormant since the closing of the Walmart there 18 years ago. Now, through the use of an incentive, the property will finally be redeveloped.
The incentive in question is called tax increment financing. The Kingsport Housing and Redevelopment Authority will take the projected growth in property taxes on a development and use that money to secure a loan.
That loan is then granted to the property owner, with the proceeds helping offset the cost of the project.
Housing authorities are authorized to use TIF only within a redevelopment area to remove, prevent or reduce blight.
The money secured is often used for demolition or infrastructure improvements.
In Kingsport, TIF has been used to help with the new Food City shopping center on Eastman Road and East Stone Commons on the site of the old Kingsport Mall.
With the West Gate project, the developers sought $1.2 million in TIF to be repaid within 15 years.
During its regular meeting Tuesday night, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen unanimously voted to approve the TIF. The Sullivan County Commission approved the measure nearly two weeks ago.
THOUGHTS FROM THE BMA
Here are some of the comments Kingsport leaders made prior to Tuesday night’s vote on the TIF:
“I know it takes a lot of guts to go out there ... and it’s sat there for 18 years and nothing has been done with it. These (developers) are willing to fork up funds to make this happen for our community and I think it’s a wonderful thing,” said Alderman Tommy Olterman.
“Anytime we have new housing it’s exciting. There’s going to be 90 or so living spaces there and with $25,000 per person in economic impact ... it’s about $4.5 million per year. This is a piece of property that’s been blighted for a long time, so I’m excited about the project,” Alderman Darrell Duncan said.
Alderwoman Jennifer Adler noted that the project is a turning point for the neighborhood, but said she had two concerns.
“I do think it opens the door for future developers to ask for TIF on market-rate housing. We need to think carefully about our policy of how we use TIF. It could open a Pandora’s Box of future asks. Second, this is tax dollars we would otherwise be receiving ... and the site plan shows a lack of public green space, which is concerning to me.”
Vice-Mayor Colette George said the layout of the neighborhood makes sense to her and thinks it’s a wonderful opportunity for the residents in the area.
“When you look at the whole site, that’s sat empty for 18 years. ... For 18 years we have lost (tax dollars) by not having it developed. If it sits for another 18 years because we don’t move forward on a project like this, it hurts the taxpayers.”