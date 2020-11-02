KINGSPORT — The Tennessee Department of Transportation has developed plans to improve tractor-trailer access to Domtar in connection with the company’s $300 million conversion project currently underway.
The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen recently endorsed those plans, which call for improvements to two key intersections along Lynn Garden Drive.
It’s a $300 million project expected to wrap up in 2023.
One notable change resulting from the project is how tractor-trailers will access the Domtar property. Before the plant went idle in April, the trucks — loaded with woodchips — would come into the plant off Industry Drive, day and night, practically every day of the week.
The conversion plan outlines the future main route for trucks coming to Domtar: Interstate 26 to Stone Drive, to Lynn Garden Drive, and then to a new plant entrance on Center Street.
Because of this change, TDOT came up with plans to improve the intersections of Stone Drive and Lynn Garden and Lynn Garden and Center.
PROPOSED IMPROVEMENTSIn order to ease the merging of traffic coming from Stone Drive to Lynn Garden, motorists traveling south will be directed to the far left lane, thus allowing for a dedicated merging lane coming down the ramp, City Manager Chris McCartt said.
“That will go down to two lanes as the road nears Lynn Garden and Center,” McCartt said. “It’s much easier to merge into a dedicated lane instead of having to stop and merge over. It really should have minimal impact on other motorists as they travel Lynn Garden.”
The second piece of the improvements is at Lynn Garden and Center, which will include new signals and re-striping to allow for four lanes instead of three, to better facilitate the movement of truck traffic into Domtar’s new entrance, McCartt said.
Some modifications will also take place at the exit ramps from I-26 to Stone Drive and radius improvements at the ramps off Stone Drive to Lynn Garden. Work will begin sometime next year, as a firm date has yet to be established, city and state officials said.
“The goal is to have these improvements in place prior to Domtar ramping back up for operations. We hope we’re able to meet that,” McCartt said.