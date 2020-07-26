KINGSPORT — The COVID-19 pandemic affected nearly every aspect of our lives earlier this year, causing businesses, schools, restaurants and many government offices to shut down for months on end.
Even the court system — both civil and criminal — was affected for a time with cases being delayed. Now, however, the courts are starting to come back online. Which means if you have unpaid property taxes in Kingsport from years past, you might want to pay attention to the changes taking place in our court system.
Every April, the city embarks on a process of collecting unpaid property taxes more than a year old. For example, this year’s process would be for unpaid property taxes dating back to 2018 and before.
Typically, the city attempts to collect those taxes by mailing notices to the owners, but sometimes that doesn’t pan out and the matter has to be escalated to chancery court.
TAKING IT TO COURT
Attorney Joe May, who handles the delinquent tax collections for the city, said about 300 lawsuits were filed in April in the chancery courts of Kingsport, Blountville and Rogersville in order to collect the delinquent taxes.
Those proceedings will be taking place later this year.
“Almost immediately after filing the lawsuits, the courts closed until May, and even then they weren’t having in-person hearings. And the (delinquent tax) lawsuits were also put on hold,” May said. “Now, we’re starting back up again. We’re beginning the process of getting to judgment and after that we’ll be going to sale.”
Properties that have judgments against them will be sold at auction in the late fall or early winter, May said. And if you don’t want your property sold because of unpaid taxes, there is a simple remedy.
“They can pay their taxes. That’s pretty much it,” May said. “There is no mechanism for abating taxes in Tennessee.”
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
One of the more common causes of becoming delinquent is when a homeowner pays off the mortgage and forgets about paying property taxes the following year. Another is when a parcel is sold and the new property owner assumes the taxes were paid during the sale.
If you’re one of the folks who is delinquent, you’ll eventually be served a formal notice by a deputy sheriff, constable or process server. Failing to pay the taxes as soon as possible will result in an additional cost at every step of the process.
Ultimately, any remaining delinquent tax properties will be sold at a public auction later this fall.
A brochure is available from the comptroller of the state of Tennessee for Elderly and Disabled Tax Relief and for Disabled Veteran Tax Relief. Information may also be obtained from the local county trustee’s office — either in Blountville or in Rogersville.