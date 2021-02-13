KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Carousel will reopen to the public today with limited hours and limited capacity.
The carousel will be open Wednesday through Sunday, from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The facility will close from 2:30 and 3 p.m. each day for cleaning to help ensure the health and safety of all guests and staff.
Preparing for your visit:
• Please wear a mask or face covering.
• Be familiar with the symptoms of COVID-19. If you are not feeling well, stay home.
• Follow social distancing guidelines.
• Please note there are specific entrances to the carousel, one on the farmers market side and one on the Food City side of the building. All guests will exit through Carousel Park.
Kingsport and carousel staff are following protocols to reopen the facility in a safe manner under the guidelines of the governor of Tennessee, the CDC, and Sullivan County Regional Health Department. The staff asks that you please observe the new protocols so that all visitors can continue to enjoy the carousel.