KINGSPORT — Joseph Zoeller had a successful 40-year career as a research chemist at Eastman Chemical Company.
The New York native secured 64 patents over the years, along with publishing 32 scientific articles, receiving several national awards and being named a Fellow of the American Chemical Society in 2010. Since moving to the Model City in 1981, it’s safe to say chemistry has been his passion.
But since his retirement in 2015, Zoeller, 67, has manged to fill the hours with another one of his passions – art.
“Towards the end of my career I wanted to do one of my other loves, which was art and painting,” Zoeller said.
“I learned about inks, colors and how to perceive colors while at Eastman and it complimented a lot about what I had to learn about art.
“Since I retired, I’ve been painting pretty much full time.”
Zoeller’s interest in art started at a young age and can be traced back to his grandfather, who was a cement and plaster worker (and Depression-era street artist) specializing in figurative works. His formal introduction to painting began at Hofstra University when he took painting with Paul England.
“Given my preferences for strong lines and strong, vivid colors, he recommended that I consider acrylics as their properties would mesh well with my style and objectives,” Zoeller said. “This was the best art advice I ever received, and acrylics remain my medium of choice.”
TAKING THE WOOLWORTH WALK
Zoeller is the president of the Kingsport Art Guild and secretary on the board of Impressions Fine Art in downtown Kingsport, where his art is currently on display. For the month of March, Zoeller will be the featured artist at the Woolworth Walk — a well-known art gallery and crafts emporium in downtown Asheville.
“It’s in the old Woolworth building in downtown Asheville and it’s a collection of regional artists,” Zoeller said. “Every month they feature an artist and the Tri-Cities is about as far as they take in.”
Zoeller will have a 19 by 8 square-foot space to fill with his paintings and as of last week he had not fully determined which pieces he plans to display. Whichever ones he chooses, you can expect to see a variety of paintings with flowers, landscapes and buildings – Zoeller’s specialities.
AN AMALGAM OF STYLES
If pressed to put his art in a category, Zoeller said he would have to call it “Modern Realism.” But in reality, his artwork is an amalgam of styles, including Precisionism, post-impressionism, modern realism and pop art.
“I specialize in flowers, landscapes and buildings. I’ve painted the Paramount (in Bristol) and done paintings from Venice, Charleston and Asheville,” Zoeller said.
“What I love to do with architecture ... buildings, stones and statues ... I put those strongly with acrylic inks. For natural things I leave soft. It makes the man-made things stand out and really separates them from what nature provides.”
Zoeller works from his studio home and paintings typically take four to six weeks to complete. His latest work – an Italian villa on a hillside — is nearly complete.
“Almost every place I actually paint I’ve been to,” he said. “I don’t paint anything from another person’s photograph. It’s only what I can see in person.”
For more information on Zoeller visit www.zoellerart.com and on the Woolworth Walk visit www.woolworthwalk.com.