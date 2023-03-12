KINGSPORT — The housing boom of 2021 and 2022 has morphed into a 2023 boom of sorts with different parameters but still a good time to buy and sell homes.
And it also is an particularly good time for those who in the recent past sought lower-priced homes with traditional loan funding but were locked out of the market by multiple cash offers on a single home.
That’s according to a veteran real estate agent and Realtor with 31 years experience in the field who also is an owner broker familiar with the Kingsport, Tri-Cities and Northeast Tennessee/Southwest Virginia housing market.
And she also happens to be Kingsport Vice Mayor Colette George, who last year also finished a four-year term on the Sullivan County Commission, to which she did not seek re-election.
BETTER THAN BEFORE
“We are still a better market” than before the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020 that helped create demand and a housing shortage in 2021 and 2022, George said.
“Back in the day the average time on market was 120 days, not three hours,” George recalled. Now, in 2023, she said the average time is about 47 days “depending on the house.”
For 2021 and 2022, George said more than 25% of homes sold to a cash offer, a percentage she said could have risen to 50 at times. Another change, she said, it that last year’s price point for houses in the greater Kingsport area was about $236,000 compared to the average price today of about $275,000.
“Now you are back down to there are cash buyers but it is a rarity. That is beneficial to local buyers,” George said.
She said the red hot housing sales in California, Florida and up north have cooled, meaning fewer potential homebuyers from out of state have a big chunk of money burning a hole in their pocket to spend here.
MULTIPLE OFFERS STILL LIVE AMOUNG US
However, George said that a recent national real estate meeting in Atlanta surprised her and the man teaching a class on how to get your clients’ purchase offer approved if it was among multiple offers.
She said he apologized at the start of the class because, he said, he knew the markets had shifted away from multiple cash offers on one property.
Instead, she said agents from Tennessee, Florida and South Carolina said multiple cash offers were still occurring even as the market has shifted from a sellers market more to a mixed one or even buyers market.
Even more common are multiple offers on one property with traditional bank financing, she said, if the house selling price is right.
“For a house price under $250,000, we are probably going to be in a multiple-offer situation in this area,” George said. “We still do not have inventory.”
With housing sales taking longer after initial listing, she said inventory appears up but it is the same houses rather than new ones.
For instance, she said where 40 houses were on the market at any given time last year, that number today has jumped to about 79. But those same 79 houses will stay on the market longer instead of as little as two or three days.
INVENTORY NUMBERS
In addition, Geoege said that there still are about 2,000 new housing units, single-family units, duplexes, condominiums and apartments, in some stage of planning or construction in Kingsport, and as they get ready they are not selling in a “matter of days” as in the immediate past.
“We probably still have 2,000 homes that are in the works,” George said.
“We are blessed to have the (construction) growth we have,” George said, with the Brickyard (near downtown) and Fieldcrest (near Indian Springs, eastward toward Blountville) housing developments coming.
WHY THE SLOW DOWN?
On issue is inflation and interest rates have gone up. Also contributing to the slowing of multiple cash offers is a shift away from new jobs or existing ones being refilled by remote workers.
“Companies that are hiring people want people in the office,” George said.
As for the future, she predicted interest rates for home loans would stabilize at about 5% and that the average price point for purchases would drop. She said this region probably was underpriced for decades, though, so the average selling prices likely would not drop markedly.
NEW RESIDENTS
Newcomers to the region are embracing what it has to offer, George said.
For instance, she said the recent murder mystery at Allendale Mansion drew folks from an hour away, and that amenities such as Bays Mountain Park, the Aquatic Center and pickleball courts are popular with newcomers and many longtime residents as well, although she said the latter group tend to take such things for granted.
“I hope we do have (new) people who get involved in all aspects: civic clubs, running for office and committee members,” George said. Downtown, schools and other areas need more interest from people, she said.
She said as a local politician, she is disappointed some local offices go uncontested in elections. “I think it’s great to have people with new ideas, new viewpoints,” she said.
HAVE EGGS, WILL NEGOTIATE
George has used her pet chickens who lay eggs to leverage a sale, albeit unsuccessfully. Still, she took the high price of store-bought eggs and tried to use those to help a client selling a house.
As an incentive to the potential buyer, she offered a dozen eggs from her chickens if the deal went through. Although she said the offer didn’t go through, although she stood ready with eggs from her chickens as part of the deal. Her love for her chickens is legend in her Ridgefields neighborhood of Kingsport.
“I brought in a dozen eggs” to the offer, George said. “Those eggs were part of the negotiations.”
She said the bottom line, however, is that buying a home is a good investment in a time of some inflation.
“Money is losing value, so having assets in a house a a great thing,” George said.