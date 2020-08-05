Kennametal, a company that manufactures tooling products, will lay off 141 workers when it closes its Johnson City plant.
A WARN notice sent from the company to the Tennessee Department of Labor said the layoffs would occur in a staggered manner from October through March 2021.
The company announced on Monday that it would be permanently shuttering the facility at 128 Roweland Drive by the end of the fiscal year.
In a press release, President and CEO Christopher Rossi said this will be the company's sixth plant closure since it began a simplification and modernization program, which it expects will save $180 million at the end of fiscal year 2021.
Rossi said the company felt the effects of COVID-19 in every region during the fourth quarter and that the outbreak created a challenging environment.
Sales were down 37% compared to the same quarter last year, dropping from $604 million to $379 million.