Let’s hope last week’s adjustment in how Tennessee interprets novel coronavirus data is the last.
The public deserves an accurate, consistent message from Nashville about just how prevalent the virus is both across the state and in each county. The adjustment in how so-called recoveries are counted announced Thursday moved the needle in a dramatic fashion.
The result was a drop of current infection calculations by more than 19,000 cases statewide — a 54% reduction. The impact was even more dramatic here in Northeast Tennessee. Projected current infections fell more than 2,400 in the upper eight counties — a 70% reduction.
The change left many wondering which numbers to trust and how much politics weigh into the Tennessee Department of Health’s reporting. The new numbers are certainly less foreboding, but the change may have indeed been grounded in science.
As Staff Writer Jonathan Roberts reported in Saturday’s edition, state officials tell us the change was made to better reflect understanding about the virus’ longevity. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19’s infectious period is about 10 days for those with a mild case or about 20 for those with a more critical infection.
So to better estimate recoveries, the state moved the benchmark. Until Thursday, a patient had been considered recovered 21 days beyond the first test confirming infection. In the case of an asymptomatic infection, recovery indicated completion of the required isolation period. Now, initially positive cases are considered no longer infectious or “inactive/recovered” after 14 days.
Here’s the rub: The results are automated. The state is not following up with patients with the exceptions of hospitalizations and fatalities.
Essentially, the measure of active cases is a two-week window of new infections minus deaths. It’s a statistical model, not a representation of direct medical knowledge about every patient. The calculation is not exactly arbitrary, given what public health officials know about the disease, but the result is nonetheless a mere projection — an educated guess.
Henceforth, our reporting will definitively reflect that.
Knowing how prevalent COVID-19 is in our communities is essential for decisions in both public and private sectors. Another big shift in the interpretations, at least at the local level, occurred when school districts significantly reduced the benchmarks for when they would allow students into classrooms, moving to more complex, less arduous methodology straight from the White House. Despite considerable growth in community infections, schools went from all online classes to a hybrid of online and in-person instruction.
Tennessee residents, particularly parents, are grasping for a consistent message from public health officials and government entities. Clearly communicating how the statistics are developed, what they mean and how they are applied has not been the state’s strong suit.
It is important to note that COVID-19 is an uncharted challenge with an evolving understanding. Physicians, caregivers and public health officials are learning as they go. They all are in on-the-job training.
The vast reduction in current infection reporting likely is a symptom of that learning curve, but Tennessee residents need an easily understood, standardized way of reading the data.
So which numbers should you watch?
At least on the surface, new infection and hospitalization trends appear to be gathered firsthand, rather than projected.