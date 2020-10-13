They say death and taxes are the only two sure things in life. You can add wrongfully placed political signs to that list.
Every election season, Johnson City officials are forced to remind candidates and their supporters of the rules regarding political signs. Like clockwork, signs magically appear on public property and right-of-ways — street corners, roadsides, utility poles and street lights for example. Some campaigns have even been known to place signs on private property without permission.
As Staff Writer David Floyd outlined last week, Johnson City has a handful of rules restricting the placement of signs in such locations. Signs are prohibited from appearing in schoolyards and parks, in median areas between traffic lanes, within 7.5 feet of any property line or public street right-of-way, and along controlled-access roads, such as Interstate 26 or State of Franklin Road.
They all boil down to one thing: Signs are allowed solely on private property with the permission of the owner.
There are good reasons for that. Signs often limit a driver’s ability to see other traffic, and it can be dangerous for city staff to remove them from busy highways. They also litter up the community. Besides, a sign placed on public property or on private land without permission essentially is false advertising. Just who is endorsing that candidate if the sign is in a median?
So if you’re actively supporting a candidate, just place it on your own property or ask others for permission. And when the campaign is over, remove them. The city requires that such signs must be removed within 48 hours after an election.
We’re not sure how effective yard signs are, anyway. Just how much influence will your neighbor’s yard sign about the presidential race have on your choice at the poll? Does that gargantuan sign outside a doctor’s office really change your mind? Perhaps it has a psychological effect, but it usually amounts to self-righteous chest thumping.
At the local level, yard signs make a little more sense. Candidates garner some name recognition from the signs. The more signs a candidate has, the more likely an under-informed voter will click that button. Now that Johnson City’s municipal election coincides with national elections, that name recognition is key given the masses at the polls.
Candidates would be better served, though, by placing more complete messages about their positions right in front of voters through other forms of communication. The more informed voter is more likely to vote and vote for the right reasons.