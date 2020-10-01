As evidenced by Tuesday night’s schoolyard taunting match masked as a presidential debate, the U.S. is no closer to reducing the bitter gap crippling its progress and dividing families.
Some likened the exchanges between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden to a nasty Facebook comment thread. Nothing is more worthless to society than that, and no one ever comes out ahead.
Within moments of the debate’s conclusion, though, the spin doctors from both parties inundated the inboxes of newsrooms across the country to claim victory. The statements were obviously prepared in advance and just underscored the nation’s divisions.
We didn’t bite, and neither should the public.
Local voters shouldn’t take the bait, either, from Washington County’s two political parties when it comes to the upcoming Johnson City municipal elections.
Despite the fact that the elections are designed to be non-partisan, both Democratic and Republican operatives have hijacked the City Commission race. They’ve endorsed candidates, held separate forums for their candidates and excluded some candidates altogether.
This doesn’t bode well for local government.
Wisely, the authors of our City Charter constructed elections without party affiliations. There are no primaries. Ballots are alphabetical and do not identify party affiliations.
Little about local governance beyond spending and taxation falls into the core differences between parties. Commissioners and school board members rarely are tasked with broad issues that would not be settled in the state or federal realms. Local governments deal with parking ordinances, building projects, zoning, road projects and the like.
Dividing our elected bodies into political camps will lead Johnson City down the same counterproductive path as our federal government. By identifying with one party or other, coalitions could emerge that hold up what should be non-partisan considerations. “If those guys are for it, we’re against it.”
We lamented the Republican Party’s decision several years ago to turn the Washington County Commission into a partisan affair with primaries for each district. It has served nothing more than to add time and expense to the electoral process. Any effort to do the same at the city level should be knocked down and out from the git-go.
One could argue that the predominance of Republican voters in this community makes local elections partisan by nature. It’s understandable that candidates who do not fit into that mold might sense a disadvantage.
Yet that is part of what puzzles us about this year’s partisan labeling.
With the exception of Washington County Commissioner Jody Jones, who was unopposed in her 2018 race, you have to go all the way back to Fred Phillips’ successful 1994 race for Washington County sheriff to find a declared Democrat who broke through the GOP stranglehold in this region. Before that, it was Rusty Crowe’s 1990 bid for the state Senate, and he later switched parties to stay afloat.
By no means should anyone count out the four candidates who affiliated with the Democrats in the City Commission race, but one has to wonder whether they made things at least a little harder on themselves.
Two City Commission candidates — whether by exclusion or by choice — have avoided this mess so far. We’d encourage both incumbent Vice Mayor Joe Wise and political newcomer Aaron Murphy to remain out of the partisan fray. We wish the others had done the same.
The League of Women voters and the Johnson City Press will conduct an online forum for both the Johnson City Commission and Board of Education races on Oct. 13. Watch for more details soon.
All candidates in both contests have been invited. They won’t be seated along party lines.