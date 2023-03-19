KINGSPORT — Don’t look for the forthcoming Kingsport City Schools facilities study update to focus too much on middle schools or high schools.
Superintendent of Schools-elect Chris Hampton, former Dobyns-Bennett High School principal tapped to replace retired Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse, said the study focuses mostly at the elementary level.
The school board was interested in purchasing the former Colonial Heights Middle School from Sullivan County Schools when the county school system surplused it and so it via an online auction.
However, Lakeway Christian Academy won the auction and plans to make that facility the new home for the elementary grades of Tri-Cities Christian Academy.
Questions to be answered by the study include whether the school system needs an additional elementary school in the greater Colonial Heights area since the system’s newest school, Adams Elementary in the Rock Springs area, is full.
Another issue is if a new elementary school is needed near Indian Springs because of the pending Fieldcrest annexation and housing development plans.
That area would be zoned for Adams, although the county schools of Indian Springs Elementary, Holston Elementary and Sullivan Central Middle are much closer, as is West Ridge High School.
It has been almost a year since the study was christened.
Officials of Cooperative Strategies, which purchased DeJong-Richter, have the original study and were hired to do the update. Preliminary drafts have been reviewed by school board members and other city officials meeting one-on-one with non-elected officials.
However, the final public rollout may occur at a called BOE/BMA joint meeting or work session soon, school officials said.
The original plan to convert much of the former Sullivan North High School to the new Sevier Middle School is in limbo after the renovation came in over budget in the the post-COVID construction and building materials era.
ALPHABET SOUP: WHAT ABOUT TAC AND TCAT?
Still, the former North gym and surrounding areas have been transformed into the Tribe Athletic Complex or TAC, which is to be the home for Indians basketball for about three years until D-B’s Buck Van Huss Dome is redone.
The wooden dome, completed in 1967, was deemed structurally suspect and will be fixed in a more than $20 million project that addresses improvements already planned but that make sense to do now rather than later since the dome is off-limits until the structure is shored up and repaired.
In addition, Sevier and Robinson middle schools are using the outdoor athletic fields for practice.
Also, the TCAT (Tennessee College of Applied Technology) Elizabethton is operating a building trades and nursing program in part of the former North.
School officials said coverage of the Feb. 28 visit of Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee to the TCAT;s new career technical education operation at the former North and a 2022 signing day for Eastman Chemical Co. and Silgan Closures apprentices that year have proven fruitful for D-B’s Work-Based Learning Program.
WORK-BASED LEARNING INCREASING
Business and industries continue approaching education officials with offers to have programs similar to Eastman and Silgan.
During the signing day in 2022, an Eastman official said the chemical, fibers and plastics maker plans to expand the apprenticeships to include other local high schools and up to 50 students a year.
The 2022 signings included six students from Eastman and three from Silgan. Eastman’s program is a pilot, while the 2021-22 school year marked Silgan’s third year with an apprenticeship program.
As school officials had predicted, the program expanded earlier this year.
In four years, work-based learning in Kingsport City Schools has grown from seven students its first semester to 54 this semester.
Of those, 18 students working among four Kingsport-based businesses had ceremonial Jan. 26 signings for WBL (work-based learning) Manufacturing Day at D-B.
“These are quickly becoming some of my favorite days of the school year,” then-interim Superintendent Hampton said at the Jan. 26 signing.
“You are getting 18 outstanding young people,” Hampton told the manufacturing representatives. “They are going to be outstanding assets for your companies.”
He added that the students are getting “experience and exposure” with opportunities “changing the future of Kingsport.”
Clair Arbaugh, D-B’s work-based learning coordinator, said the idea behind the program is the same as what KCS tries to do for all students: “Head them in the right direction and give them a path when they leave us.”
School system officials and industry representatives said the program gives students training and a glimpse at potential future careers and provides potential employees for the manufacturers.
Silgan and Eastman have been joined by Eastman contractor Worley and GRC Construction in offering WBL programs for D-B students.