ERWIN - Karen Anita Tipton Campbell, age 68, Erwin passed away Saturday August 29, 2020 at her residence. She is a daughter of the late Mack and Hazel Tilson Tipton. She was a life-long resident of Unicoi County.
Karen was of the Freewill Baptist Faith. Karen was retired from Erwin Healthcare where she worked as a CNA for seventeen years.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by one nephew, Anthony Shane Hensley.
Karen leaves behind to cherish her memory one son, Jason Campbell, Erwin; two grandsons: John Campbell and Alex Campbell, both of Erwin; one sister, Doris Widener, Greeneville; one nephew, Jeff Hensley, Greenville; four great nieces: Calista Hensley, Kirsten Hensley, Mikayla Widener, and Madison Widener.
Graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday September 3, 2020 under the portico of the Evergreen Mausoleum. Reverend Terry Richardson will officiate. Music will be provided by Allan Foster. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:55 PM Thursday.
In lieu of flowers make donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or https://www.stjude.org/donate
Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the Campbell family at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com
Robert Ledford Funeral Home, 720 Ohio Avenue, Erwin, is privileged to serve the Campbell family. (423) 743-1380.