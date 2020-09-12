The Jonesborough Repertory Theatre canceled its remaining productions of “Dearly Departed” and advised its performers and producers to quarantine after three people associated with the production tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in recent weeks.
According to a statement posted on the theater’s Facebook page, the cases are believed to have come from “outside sources and not an internal spread,” but the decision was made to cancel the remaining shows and postpone next month’s shows as a precaution.
In a separate comment on the post, the theater wrote that “(t)here was no exposure during a performance” and “once those associated with our theatre discovered they might have come in contact with the virus, they distanced themselves from the theatre.”
JRT Artistic Director Jennifer Ross Bernhardt said about three weeks ago, a cast member last at the theater several days before reported feeling ill and didn’t attend rehearsals, and later tested positive for the virus. A couple of days later, a set designer who hadn’t been in contact with the cast also tested positive, followed by another person who tested positive after feeling ill shortly after that.
Ross Bernhardt said cast members decided to continue with the show, which opened on Sept. 3. After four shows, the production was canceled earlier this week.
“I don’t think anyone expects something like (this),” Ross Bernhardt said. “We always pray that people are taking precautions when they’re not at the theater, out in their jobs and going to school and things like that. I think, in the world we live in now, it’s part of our world and we just have to be careful and do what our leaders ask us to do, which is what we’ve all done, and try to find a new normal to go on.”
In addition to canceling the remaining eight shows of “Dearly Departed,” the JRT moved the opening of its next production, “The Marvelous Wonderettes,” from Oct. 15 to the spring and canceled all education classes for the next two weeks.
Ross Bernhardt could not say whether there were any additional cases. She said because the cast and crew are volunteers, anyone who tests positive is not required to disclose results to the theater, but those associated with “Dearly Departed” have been asked to quarantine until Sept. 20.
Jonesborough Town Administrator Glenn Rosenoff said the town was notified of the cases on Tuesday, and the town is in contact with JRT leadership and local health officials. Rosenoff said he believed there was at least one other case reported this week, but heard there were others. Some social media posts put the number as high as 10, though Rosenoff couldn’t confirm those numbers.
“I am thinking up to 10 people, I believe that’s the last that I heard,” Rosenoff said. “And I don’t want to say that’s all cast members, that may be cast members or their significant other or someone else — that’s where I don’t know the chain of contact of folks.
“I can’t personally tell you that I know there are 10 cases, I do know there are more cases that have been reported — maybe, I think the last time I checked was maybe up to 10,” Rosenoff said earlier. “That’s just where it’s at, as far as we know we’re not aware of any audience members testing positive or even exhibiting symptoms, which is a good sign.”
Kelly Wolfe, chair of the JRT’s board of directors, said the board and the theater have an obligation to health and safety and an obligation to continue to provide community-building activities.
“I think one of our main charges as an organization, being the Repertory Theatre, is to provide a creative outlet, be supportive of the arts and to help bolster the quality of life in our community,” Wolfe said. “We have tried to provide a very safe, very deliberately conscientious effort to allow our patrons to continue to attend shows, just like with schools or restaurants or sporting activities.”
Wolfe said that, “in spite of those best efforts, you’re going to see some penetration” of COVID-19.
“Safety is extremely important, but we can’t stop living — we’ve got to figure out a way to co-exist as best as possible, and it will be an imperfect process,” Wolfe later said.