Significant changes will be made in this year’s format to prevent spread of COVID-19
The last time Jonesborough celebrated St. Patrick’s Day, Washington County had not yet confirmed its first case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), and Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee was more than two weeks away from issuing a “safer-at-home” order.
A lot has changed since then, but the town’s St. Paddy’s Day celebration will return — albeit in a different format with some significant changes.
What’s different?
Perhaps the biggest change from last year’s event is the elimination of “Shamrockin’ on the Plaza,” which typically includes a performance from a Celtic band, a beer garden and Celtic food.
Main Street and Tourism Director Cameo Waters said it just wasn’t possible to safely host it this year, noting “it’s just the part we couldn’t make work.” Other events such as the St. Paddy’s Family Fun Run will be modified to help spread out the crowds and keep people from gathering in large numbers.
What is there to do?
Despite the modification to this year’s event, there’s still plenty for people to do, including the fun run, a rock hunt and a sip-and-stroll event.
- The St. Paddy’s Day Fun Run will be held over a 10-day period, and will stretch from the Visitors Center and go through downtown along the Lost State Scenic Parkway to Persimmon Ridge Road. Participants are encouraged to stop and take a photo with the Blarney Stone, and tag Main Street Jonesborough on Instagram or Facebook. When participants return to the Visitors Center, they can show their photo to the host at the front desk and receive a small prize pack. The Visitors Center is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 12:30-5 p.m. The route will be dotted with guiding signs, and is free.
- The Jonesborough Rock Hunt will also begin on Friday, March 12. Rocks will be hidden across downtown from the Chuckey Depot Museum to the Jonesborough Visitors Center and all spots in between. Some of the rocks will have a shop’s name on the back, and can be redeemed for a surprise at that store.
- Downtown at Dusk will kick off its season on Friday, March 19, from 5-8 p.m. Visitors can purchase a ticket to enjoy beverage tastings at over 10 locations serving alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, along with a reusable stemless wine glass. The event is hosted by the Jonesborough Area Merchants Association and tickets cost $20. For more information, visit
“It’s another way to bring some folks into town and to do something fun, but spreading it out so we don’t have any large crowds at the same time,” Waters said.