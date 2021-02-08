Former Jonesborough Alderman Ernest McKinney was “an advocate of education for all” — spending his life teaching in various Washington County schools and serving as chairman of the Washington County School Board, the first African American elected to it.
McKinney, who died in 2009, was also the first African American alderman in the town of Jonesborough, elected on the same night Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in 1968. Already a historical giant with an undeniable and lasting legacy in the town (the McKinney Center for the Arts is named for him), McKinney’s family and the town of Jonesborough wanted to add to his legacy by establishing the Ernest McKinney Scholarship Fund.
“(The scholarship) is important because it‘s what Ernest always wanted,” his widow, Marion B. McKinney, said Monday. “He was an advocate of education for all and, of course, he taught forever and he was in education...we felt it was just something we could to sort of preserve his memory.”
The scholarship, which the McKinney family donated $1,100 to during Monday’s Board of Mayor and Alderman meeting, will provide an opportunity for underprivileged students in grades K-8 in the Washington County School System to attend classes at the Mary B. Martin Program for the Arts at the McKinney Center. The family hopes the scholarship will become a yearly endowment for needs-based students in the county, and the town plans to raise money to support it.
“I think education is the key that unlocks several doors, and the more you are exposed to things — the more things you’re able to do — I think the better rounded person you really become,” said Ernest McKinney Jr., “and arts are really important in people’s maturation.”
Jonesborough Alderman Adam Dickson, an advocate for using arts as an economic driver and the board’s lone African American representative, said the town has built a sense of community and “has a history of neighbors helping neighbors.“
“It‘s exciting to see where the McKinney family has created this scholarship opportunity to help neighbors, to help young people in our community who may not be able to afford the services of the McKinney Center and expose to them that opportunity,” Dickson said. “We’re just continuing that tradition of neighbors helping neighbors.”
Firefighter who responded to Hexpol fire named Employee of the Month
Jonesborough firefighter Sgt. Jessie Rice was named the town’s employee of the month for his actions during the Hexpol fire that erupted in the early morning hours of Jan. 7, 2021. Rice coordinated a multi-agency response to the fire, at one point assuming command of 26 firetrucks and firefighters from 37 agencies.
“Sgt. Rice’s knowledge, leadership and calmness under pressure resulted in a successful fire attack with minimal injuries,“ said Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest. “The scope of this incident is larger than most firefighters will ever see. The town of Jonesborough is blessed to be protected by such professional firefighters and the leadership of Sgt. Jessie Rice.”
