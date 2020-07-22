KINGSPORT — Astronomers from across the state will take you to the stars Friday evening, all from the comfort of your own home. Plus, you’ll get a chance to spot a comet from your own backyard.
Bays Mountain Park is participating in a Virtual Star Party Friday from 9:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. The free event is being hosted by the Warner Park Nature Center in Nashville. To watch the star party, just search for Warner Park Nature Center on YouTube.
From there you’ll be able to enjoy the Tennessee sky through the telescopes of seven astronomers from Kingsport to Memphis.
“I think the event will be lots of fun, as it will allow us to share the night sky and night nature with anyone in the world,” said Adam Thanz, planetarium director at Bays Mountain Park. “Streaming the planets has its own uniqueness. They are bright enough to share a livestream, which is great.”