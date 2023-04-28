Johnson County

MOUNTAIN CITY — Party leaders in Johnson County are working to find suitable interim candidates to replace state Rep. Scotty Campbell, who resigned his District 3 seat last week in the wake of ethics violations.

The county commission will appoint a temporary replacement at a special meeting on Thursday, May 11, at 7 p.m. Candidates for the interim appointment will present their case to commissioners at that time.

