MOUNTAIN CITY — Party leaders in Johnson County are working to find suitable interim candidates to replace state Rep. Scotty Campbell, who resigned his District 3 seat last week in the wake of ethics violations.
The county commission will appoint a temporary replacement at a special meeting on Thursday, May 11, at 7 p.m. Candidates for the interim appointment will present their case to commissioners at that time.
A special general election to fill Campbell’s former seat is scheduled for Aug. 3.
According to Sheila Campbell, executive assistant to Johnson County Mayor Larry Potter, “The mayor is managing the process of speaking with those who are interested in serving as the interim successor, ensuring that the proper protocols are being employed for this process, and keeping the lines of communication open with the county commission.”
Randy Dandurand, the chairman of the Johnson County Republican Party, has also been fielding calls from interested parties from Johnson, Hawkins and Sullivan counties. He reports that some of them may run for the position. However, a number were unaware of the requirements of the role and were surprised at how little it pays.
The campaign for a permanent replacement has already begun, and the filing deadline of May 11 is looming large. According to William Marsh, the chairman of the Johnson County Democratic Party, the filing petition requires only 25 signatures, and he is confident that that requirement can be met by at least one, if not more, of the candidates. “We hope to find a qualified candidate that has a good heart, morals and ethics and whose motivation is to help all of the citizens in this district rather than a path to power, fame, and to enrich themselves,” he said.
Dandurand agrees, listing “a servant’s heart” as one of the first qualifications for someone running for office. “It needs to be someone who can go the distance and win an election,” he continued, “someone with strong conservative values and someone whose past will not invite disrespect.”
Both Dandurand and Marsh hope Campbell’s replacement will seek guidance and resources from Nashville to tackle issues such as the fentanyl crisis, and Dandurand specifically hopes the new representative will back Mayor Larry Potter’s efforts to purchase the former National Guard Armory to be used as a trade school. “We hope for funding for programs to certify people in HVAC work, diesel mechanics and other trades to motivate people to go to work, feed their families and gain self-esteem,” he said.
Marsh also envisions a use for this and other abandoned buildings. “We would like to look into starting a women’s shelter with day care and which would provide resources to help raise a healthy family,” he said.
At Thursday evening’s meeting of the Johnson County Republican Party, Potter updated the packed room on the progress toward appointing the interim replacement, and Dandurand spoke briefly about Campbell, encouraging fellow Republicans to thank him for his efforts and not to judge him too harshly.
Three candidates jockeying for position in the upcoming election pitched their conservative bona fides to the crowd. Former Sullivan County Commissioner Angie Stanley attended with Bob Harshbarger, whose wife, Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger, endorsed Stanley for Campbell’s position. Neal Kerney, who ran against Campbell in 2020, announced his candidacy, as did nationally known self-defense expert Dennis Root. Speaking to the group, Root noted, “There are multiple people interested in serving people, and that’s what it should be about. Serving you.”