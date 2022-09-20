featured Johnson City to hold public comment period for storm sewer system annual report CONTRIBUTED Johnson City Press Sep 20, 2022 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The city of Johnson City will hold a public comment period for the City’s Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) Permit Annual Report on Wednesday, Sept. 28.The comment session will be held from 5-6 p.m. at the City Services Complex, 209 Water St., in the Street Division Building (building with the glass foyer).Try the Johnson City Press app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sewer System Johnson City City Building Industry Complex Comment Permit Annual Report Annual Report Session Johnson City Press Follow Johnson City Press Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you ON AIR