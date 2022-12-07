Johnson City will honor prominent city suffragist Eliza Shaut White on Sunday with the dedication of a Tennessee state historical marker in front of her former home.
The event will take place at 2 p.m. at 611 E. Holston Ave.
White was the leader of a historic Johnson City suffrage parade held on Oct. 7, 1916, that ended in a rally at Fountain Square.
Johnson City was a central hub of suffrage activism and organizing activities and an integral part of a national movement for women’s enfranchisement in the early 1900s, hosting a statewide meeting of the Tennessee Congressional Union Party at 113 Spring St. in 1917.
White led the Oct. 7, 1916, parade through downtown, and following her were several automobiles and a drum and fife band from Mountain Home.The event ended in the pro-suffrage rally near Fountain Square.
On Aug. 18, 1920, Tennessee became the “Perfect 36” and last necessary state to ratify the 19th Amendment giving women in the United States the right to vote.
Harry Burn, the Tennessee senator from Niota, received a letter from his mother, Febb Burn, urging him to “be a good boy” and vote for the Suffrage Amendment.
In 2020, members of the Centennial Suffrage Celebration Coalition of Johnson City unveiled a mural at 398 Ashe St. honoring 100 years of women’s suffrage.