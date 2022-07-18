Many people may not be aware of just how diverse this corner of East Tennessee is, but in Johnson City Schools, there is a great deal of diversity to be proud of.
Dr. Robbie Anderson is the director of accountability and school improvement for the city schools, and as part of that title she is heavily involved in the English as a Second Language program.
“I know that from the outside looking in, people might look at this Upper East Tennessee and not realize what a diverse community we are,” she said.
However, this part of the state is very rich in large employers who attract workers of all different backgrounds. Ballad Health, Eastman, East Tennessee State University and Northeast State Community College all attract very diverse groups of people to this area.
“In looking over the past 20 to 30 years, we have become increasingly diverse,” Anderson said. “Now approximately 6% of our student population have primary languages that aren’t English.”
While 6% of the student population may not seem like a lot, there are roughly 60 home languages spoken by students in Johnson City Schools. Some of the most common non-English languages that are spoken include Mandarin Chinese, Vietnamese, Arabic, Spanish and Portuguese. Anderson also recalled having students who speak French, German and different African tribal dialects of English.
As a region, there is also a large number of Afghan and Ukrainian refugee families who move here and start new lives. Often these migrations are in partnership with local churches and nonprofits who work to sort out the placement of students into school systems.
“For many years, when you look at the percentages and how they play out, the majority of our English learners come from Spanish-speaking backgrounds,” Anderson said.
In response to this trend, Johnson City Schools employs a full time Spanish translator/interpreter who often helps with registering new students and translating forms and documents such as report cards, the student code of conduct, student handbook, summer school materials and more.
As the need has grown, so too has the school system’s ESL program. Over the last couple decades, the staff of ESL teachers and coaches has grown from one to 20 full-time staff members.
“We have a wonderful teaching staff,” Anderson said. “I could not ask for a better teaching staff to support the needs of our English learners.”
Tennessee is an English-only state, which means that English is what is spoken in classrooms and all state testing is in English. Additionally, when students graduate and enter the workforce, it is likely that the majority of what they are expected to speak will be English.
According to Anderson, “the responsibility of our ESL teachers is to try to support and equip our English learners with the English that they need to be successful.”
Tennessee is a part of the World-class Instructional Design and Assessment consortium which, according to Anderson, is a group of states “committed to funding research and testing and support and best practices and materials for English learners.”
Johnson City Schools uses WIDA standards in all of its ESL classes and for the periodic testing that assesses how students are progressing in their language acquisition.
An initial survey is given to all new students who are registering for the school system, regardless of backgrounds, to see what languages are spoken in the home. If any non-English language comes up on the survey, a follow-up screening is administered to assess if the student has need of ESL support. However, many students who come from non-English backgrounds are fully proficient in English by the time they get to school and do not need the support.
After it is determined that a student needs the support of the ESL program, school administration works diligently to create an Individual Learning Plan that outlines the academic needs and goals for each child. This plan is regularly reviewed to ensure students are receiving the support that serves them best.
These ILPs are so individualized almost no two students’ experiences with the ESL program are exactly alike. The delivery methods used and the amount of time spent in the program varies from student to student depending on their unique needs. Some students may substitute their English Language Arts block with an ESL lesson, and some may simply have an ESL teacher sit with them to make sure they are able to understand and work through their regular classes.
Students in the ESL program are usually proficient in English after three to five years. Of course, as with any other learning curve, some students may take more or less time to come to a complete understanding of how to listen, speak, read and write in English.
“It’s exciting,” Anderson said. “It’s really amazing the children that come to us in kindergarten and first grade how quickly they become proficient in English.”
“Sometimes our greatest challenges occur when young people come to us at the high school level who are not proficient in English,” she said. “That is a bigger challenge at times for our educators to make sure that those students are earning their credits to graduate on time as well as learning English.”
After students pass the federal WIDA benchmarks that mark them as proficient in English, the school continues to monitor and offer support and resources for two years after that point should the student need them.
“Our (English learners) bring a great deal of richness and diversity to our learning communities,” Anderson said. “We absolutely do not want a child to lose their cultural identity. We want to include them in our learning community and make them successful in being able to navigate and acquire the skills necessary to be successful on Tennessee state tests and to earn their diploma.”
In the schools’ yearly self-assessment and goal-setting sessions, the system has identified two areas it would like to work on with the ESL program going forward. First, Anderson said that the schools want to really work to fully understand the new 2020 WIDA standards so they can develop their own unique benchmark tests without needing to rely on the WIDA testing.
Additionally, Johnson City Schools want to continue to foster relationships with the parents of English learners and to help connect them to resources within the community. The school system realizes it can often be challenging getting used to the finer points of public school life, such as understanding school districts, the registration process, reading report cards, etc.
According to Anderson and Johnson City Schools’ Director of Communication Collin Brooks, the schools are looking forward to continuing to build connections with community partners like the Langston Centre and Northeast State in order to broaden the range of services and resources that they can direct families to.
“Communication of course is key,” Anderson said. “It is important for us in creating a welcoming climate for all of our students — not just English learners — that we establish relationships with parents and families and in order to do that you have to communicate.”
Johnson City Schools use several translation softwares to help them communicate with families of English learners. First, they have a built-in Google translator on their website so families can access school information in their preferred language. Teachers and staff also use the communication tools Bloomz and Talking Points to translate digital messages into the receiver’s preferred language. Language Line is a translation service that the schools can dial in to to access a human translator should the need arise. Finally, they use the web-based program TransACT to translate forms and written materials.
“We want to have a consistent message no matter the language, and those tools help us ensure that we do that,” Brooks said.
Anderson added, “We want to greet them where they are and make sure we’re welcoming and inclusive to everyone that walks through our doors … We just celebrate the fact that people in a learning community that bring backgrounds from all around the world just add to everybody’s understanding of the world.”