Over the past year, Johnson City Schools have worked to bring more opportunities to students who are interested in bluegrass music through a new bluegrass club for Liberty Bell and Indian Trail middle schools.

The clubs were met with great enthusiasm from students. Susan Lambert — orchestra teacher for grades 6-12 at both middle schools as well as Science Hill — first had the idea after seeing students’ response to her bluegrass summer camp.

