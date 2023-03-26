Over the past year, Johnson City Schools have worked to bring more opportunities to students who are interested in bluegrass music through a new bluegrass club for Liberty Bell and Indian Trail middle schools.
The clubs were met with great enthusiasm from students. Susan Lambert — orchestra teacher for grades 6-12 at both middle schools as well as Science Hill — first had the idea after seeing students’ response to her bluegrass summer camp.
The camp was offered in partnership with students and faculty at East Tennessee State Univeristy, and over the summer Johnson City Schools students got to learn about the history of bluegrass music as well as how to play some traditional bluegrass instruments.
At this camp, over a dozen middle school students gained exposure to the fiddle, banjo, guitar, mandolin and upright bass. For some students, this was their first introduction to bluegrass, and they found that it was quite different from traditional orchestra music.
“I’ve never played bass, and it was a lot of fun,” said one student. “I usually play sheet music, but with bluegrass, you don’t really play on sheet music. You memorize the songs, and they go on and on.”
Another camp participant said she enjoyed hearing and playing new music and meeting new people at the weeklong camp.
According to Lambert, the camp was a hit with all the students who participated. After seeing this, the district realized many students are interested in playing bluegrass at school.
“We have students that play in band, orchestra and chorus but we don’t really have an outlet for students that are into other types of music,” said Lambert. “So we are looking to — in the future — expand our fine arts curriculum at Science Hill to add this bluegrass program.”
For the 2023-24 academic year, the city schools introduced an after-school bluegrass club to their middle school students. The club is available to students in grades 6-8 and is held once a week at Indian Trail. According to Lambert, the hope is that the students who participate in this club will be able to perform in the community as well as at school events.
“We would like to have little bluegrass bands that could go out and perform in the community and be a beacon in our school system,” she said. “There are other bluegrass programs in the area, but none of them are associated with a school system.”
She said “the ultimate plan is to continue with the bluegrass clubs after school at Liberty Bell and Indian Trail and then offer a class credit to the students at Science Hill who have an interest in those instruments or that style of music.”
According to Lambert, there is not currently a state approved bluegrass curriculum for public schools. However, Lamber said she hopes to work with faculty and students in ETSU’s Bluegrass, Old-Time and Country Music program to build a high school bluegrass curriculum.
“Since we’re trying to put this into our public schools here in Johnson City, at this point we’re relying on ETSU and their bluegrass program to really help us out with developing this in our school system, since they have such a successful program,” she said.
After this curriculum is approved by the state, Lambert said she hopes to continue to give ETSU students the opportunity to teach bluegrass in the schools.
The bluegrass club has continued strong with students performing during the district’s event for the first day back to school in the fall. As the plans for the bluegrass program continue to develop, information will be made available on Johnson City Schools’ website at www.jcschools.org.