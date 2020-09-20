“You aren’t going through this alone.”
That is one of the main things school counselors across Johnson City Schools want their students and families to know. Since school buildings abruptly closed in March, counselors have been reworking the way they reach and connect with their students.
Those innovative approaches haven’t stopped as Johnson City Schools counselors are continuing to find unique ways to connect with their students and families. Counselors have made home visits, held counseling sessions on front porches and participated in Zoom calls; some have created Google phone numbers to allow students to reach out to them.
“It’s important that our students and families know that we are here to meet them where they are during this very unusual time,” North Side Elementary counselor Robin Murphy said. “We are working diligently to take a trauma-informed approach, as we realize that many families are struggling in different areas during this time.”
Students across JCS have access to counseling Canvas pages, which provide information for both social and emotional support. Counselors are also going out into the community, as Liberty Bell counselors Stacey Philbrick, Seth Johns and Traci Honeycutt did last Wednesday in the Keystone community.
“We want to let our students and families know that we are here to support them in any way that we can,” Honeycutt said. “We want to continue to bridge the gap between the school and the community so that students and families know that we are here for them.”
The Liberty Bell counselors will be in the Carver community this Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 500 Washington Ave. The following week, on Wednesday, Sept. 30, Liberty Bell counselors will be in the Heritage Park community at 2701 S. Roan St.
Science Hill counselors are also going into the community and on Monday they will travel to the Keystone Gym at 841 Pardee St. from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Counselors will be able to provide resources and can help students and families with food, technology or anything that might come up.
Counselors are also developing different ways to reach out to the student body in their schools.
At Indian Trail and Liberty Bell, counselors are hosting minute meetings, which allow students time to meet their counselor, talk about themselves and ask any questions. Science Hill is hosting “Coffee with a Counselor” every Monday at 2:45 p.m. This allows students additional time to meet with counselors or hold group discussions.
“We want our families to know that we are walking with them hand-and-hand during this new journey,” Science Hill counselor Kim Thompson said. “We encourage our students and families to reach out to us if they need anything or if they have concerns. It’s important to remember that we are all in this together.”
If families are unable to attend these events, but still need assistance, they are encouraged to reach out to their school’s counselor through email or to contact their school’s main office.
Contributed/Johnson City Schools