A 15-year-old juvenile was shot near a downtown Johnson City parking lot on Saturday night, according to a police department news release.
Johnson City police said the shooting occurred about 11:30 p.m. near the Cherry Street parking lot at 110 Cherry St. The juvenile was transported to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
According to the release, a suspect fled the area prior to officers' arrival, possibly in a blue Chrysler PT Cruiser.
The investigation into the shooting was continuing on Sunday. Anyone with information concerning the incident is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 423-434-6166. For those wishing to remain anonymous, information can be sent by calling Crimestoppers at 423-434-6158. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by texting 423JCPD and your tip to 847411 (TIP411) or submit via the internet at www.citizenobserver.com.