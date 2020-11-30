UNICOI — A Johnson City man was arrested Saturday night by the Unicoi Police Department after he struck one of the department’s cruisers after leaving the scene of a domestic disturbance.
According to police news release, Chris Wilson, 38, 2424 Lakeview Drive, was charged with aggravated domestic assault, violation of order of protection, evading arrest (motor vehicle), resisting arrest and reckless driving.
Police were dispatched to 106 Buffalo Mountain Lane about 9:30 p.m. following a report of domestic disturbance involving Wilson. Police said Wilson also had an order of protection filed against him by the victim in May.
Sgt. Aaron Embler was en route to the call when he was notified Wilson was traveling south on Unicoi Drive at more than 70 mph.
After identifying a red, four-door sedan matching the description, Embler attempted to stop the vehicle. Wilson continued on and struck another car at the intersection of Unicoi Drive and Tenn. Highway 173 before coming to a stop. He then placed his vehicle in reverse and rammed Embler’s cruiser, which had pulled in to block his escape. Embler drew his weapon as he shouted commands to get out of the vehicle, but Wilson verbally refused. Embler was able to remove Wilson from the vehicle and take him into custody at the crash scene without further incident.
Wilson was transported to the Erwin Police Department, and given a breathalyzer test, which recorded a blood alcohol content of .26.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol, which responded to assist, also filed charges against Wilson, including driving under the influence and driving on a revoked/suspended license.