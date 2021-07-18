A Johnson City man was killed early Sunday when his motorcycle left the road and crashed into a guardrail.
According to a news release from the Johnson City Police Department, Joshua A. Karup, of Johnson City, was killed in the wreck.
Police said officers responded about 2:45 a.m. to a report of a vehicle wreck on North Roan Street near the intersection with Carmol Drive.
When officers arrived they found a 2004 Honda CBR motorcycle had been traveling south at high speed when it failed to negotiate a curve and went off the right side of the road, striking the guardrail.
The release said said Karup was pronounced dead at the scene.
The police department's Traffic Crash Reconstruction Team in investigating the wreck.