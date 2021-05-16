A Johnson City man was arrested Sunday when officers responding to a medical call found a child was found sleeping near uncapped needles and a pistol case.
According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, Anthony Combs, 39, 1916 Sherwood Drive, was charged with child abuse/neglect and simple possession.
Police said the arrest came after a medical call to check the welfare of a man, later identified as Combs, who was unresponsive in the yard of the Sherwood Drive home about 11:08 a.m. When medical personnel and police arrived, Combs could not respond to treatment and was transported to a hospital.
The medical personnel saw the front door of the residence was open and attempted to make contact with someone inside. Upon entering, they found children's toys and clothes were seen in the front room.
Police then checked the residence to make sure there were no children inside along. Officers found a 3-year-old child asleep on a bed in a back bedroom. Police said that in plain view were needles that were uncapped between the mattress and the frame of the bed. Multiple pill bottles that had different colored and shaped pills were found in the room with one of the pills containing a crystal rock that resembled methamphetamine.
A black pistol case was found in the crib beside where the toddler was sleeping. Police said the case did not appear to be locked.
Combs was served with an arrest warrant upon his release from the hospital later Sunday. He was held on $11,000 bond at the Washington County Detention Center. Combs is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Monday at 1:30 p.m. in Washington County General Sessions Court in Jonesborough.