Johnson City will temporarily close public access to its development services department through Friday, Aug. 14, the city said in a news release on Wednesday.
City Manager Pete Peterson said in the release that the city has "multiple" employees quarantined because of exposure to the virus.
The department will remain fully operational and continue to provide services to city residents and businesses through online transactions, email and by telephone.
“The health and safety of our staff and community are of utmost importance,” Peterson said. “We currently have multiple employees quarantined due to exposure to the virus and are forced to operate with very minimal staff. In order to insure that we limit future spread within the department and in the community it is imperative to limit in-person contact with employees of the department.”
All building, trades, sign permits and planning applications should be applied for online through the CityView Portal, https://jc-cityviewweb.johnsoncitytn.org/CityViewPortal/. Online applications are preferred but physical documents will be accepted at the dropbox in the vestibule at the rear of City Hall.
Trade permits that do not require a plan review can be issued over the phone with a credit card payment by calling 423-434-6047. For questions related to the CityView online Permit Portal, contact Adrienne Brown at 423-434-5845 or abrown@johnsoncitytn.org. For the Planning Division, call 423-434-6074 or planning@johnsoncitytn.org. Permit inspection requests should call 423-434-6047, and select option 1 to leave a voice message request.
In addition, Johnson City Parks and Recreation has suspended pavilion rentals until further notice effective Aug. 3. Refund requests can be made by contacting the administrative office at 423-283-5815. Updates to pavilion rentals and other Parks and Recreation Department programming can be found at www.johnsoncitytn.org/parksrec.
“Due to the extreme increase in the number of hospitalizations and new diagnosis of COVID-19, and to minimize our employees and guests exposure to the virus, it has become necessary to take these additional precautions,” Peterson said. “This is our new normal and we will continue to modify our safety precautions as needed.”
City Hall, with the exception of the finance lobby, remains open but citizens are asked to conduct business via phone or online when possible. Permits, business licenses, tax payments and fee payments can all be accessed via our website, www.johnsoncitytn.org.