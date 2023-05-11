62902a3b601ed.image.jpg

Daniel Boone coach Len Jeffers (right) accepts the 2022 TSSAA track and field state runner-up plaque.

 By TANNER COOK tcook@sixriversmedia.com

Len Jeffers, the head coach of the powerful Daniel Boone cross country and track and field programs, has announced he is stepping down at the end of the school year.

Jeffers has coached 33 years, the last 17 at his alma mater, where he was the third coach in school history. Jeffers was a runner on the Trailblazers’ 1981 state championship team, coached by Carl Winkle, and also a runner in track for George Moody, who led Boone to the 1998 state cross country title.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

Latest Videos


Recommended for you