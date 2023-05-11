Len Jeffers, the head coach of the powerful Daniel Boone cross country and track and field programs, has announced he is stepping down at the end of the school year.
Jeffers has coached 33 years, the last 17 at his alma mater, where he was the third coach in school history. Jeffers was a runner on the Trailblazers’ 1981 state championship team, coached by Carl Winkle, and also a runner in track for George Moody, who led Boone to the 1998 state cross country title.
Jeffers coached Boone to the school’s third state championship in 2014. The cross country course, which plays host to the Trailblazer Invitational and Region 1 championships, will be named for Jeffers after his retirement. He talked about the influence of the previous coaches and some of the lessons they shared.
“It was hard work, commitment, dedication and promoting the team concept,” Jeffers said. “It’s not a one-man show. There’s no place to avoid it around here, but the hills are the backbone for cross country and distance running.”
The Boone programs have produced 17 state champions under Jeffers’ leadership. He coached state runner-up teams in cross country in 2012 and ’13, and in track and field in 2022. They won 11 conference, 11 region and 11 sectional titles overall. Over 100 athletes were named all-state with five All-Americans, two national champions and one national runner-up.
He also coached one state champion while the coach at Columbia Central.
While best known for the distance running, the Boone track and field program has become well-rounded with champions in sprints, jumps and throws in recent seasons. The 2022 runner-up team was mainly fueled by four distance runners and state champion thrower Eli Penix.
“Tim Campbell, who was the athletic director when I came here, talked about being more competitive across the board instead of being one-dimensional,” Jeffers said. “I’ve been fortunate to have great assistant coaches and that credit goes to them.”
When Jeffers looks back on his career, obviously the 2014 state championship stands out. But, he pointed out there have been so many great memories since coming back to Boone in 2006.
“The 2014 team with everything they accomplished with the state championship, the Nike Nationals and Adam (Barnard) making All-American, that was special,” Jeffers said. “Then in 2017, Ben Varghese wins an indoor national championship up in New York. Then, you talk about Eli. I’ve been here 17 years, 16 prior to that, with so many great memories.
“I will still be around. I’m still teaching, still at the school, so I will be watching them and will help them out at the meets if they want me to.”