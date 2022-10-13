HILTONS, Va. — Combine Doc Watson’s guitar mastery with Jerry Lee Lewis’ robust piano playing, and you just might come up with an artist like Jeff Little.
The Jeff Little Trio will bring its country and rockabilly music to the Carter Family Fold on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. as part of the historic music venue’s 2022 season of shows.
Little is a Boone, North Carolina, native who began playing piano at 5 years old. He grew up surrounded by music at his family’s music store, but possibly Little’s largest musical influence was his neighbor and family friend — who was also a genre-bending music legend — Doc Watson.
Little blends Appalachian music reminiscent of Watson with a rockabilly sound influenced by electrifying rock ’n’ roll pianist Jerry Lee Lewis.
Performing with Jeff will be Steve Lewis on guitar and Josh Scott on upright bass. Little’s son, Luke, has also been known to join the trio on the mandolin.
The Carter Family Memorial Music Center is a nonprofit organization featuring weekly old-time country and folk music at 3449 AP Carter Highway in Hiltons. The venue honors the legendary Carter Family (A.P. Carter, Sara Carter and Maybelle Carter), whose first recordings in the 1927 Bristol Sessions are credited with giving birth to the commercial country music industry.
Rita Forrester is the executive director of the Fold and the 2022 Outstanding Virginian Award winner for work to preserve the music tradition. Her mother, Janette, promised her father, A.P. Carter, on his deathbed that she would keep genuine country/folk/gospel music alive for future generations. The family also upholds A.P. Carter’s wishes to keep all performances at the Fold “morally upright” and to allow disabled guests to enjoy the show free of charge.
Carter Family Fold shows are held on Saturday nights. Doors open at 6 p.m., and music begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $2 for children 6-11, and children 6 and under get in free. For more information, visit http://www.carterfamilyfold.org.