Music Morning will be held at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, for ages birth-5 years and their caregivers. It meets in the Jones Meeting Room. No registration, but space is limited.
Toddler Time for kids ages 19-36 months and their caregivers meets Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 29 and 30, at 10 a.m. in the Storytime Room. Choose one day a week. No registration but space is limited; pick up a ticket when you arrive.
Preschool Storytime for kids ages 3-5 and their caregivers meets Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 29 and 30, at 11 a.m. in the Storytime Room. Choose one day a week. No registration but space is limited; pick up a ticket when you arrive.
Preschool Playlab will be held Thursday, Dec. 1, from 10:30-11 a.m. in the Jones Meeting Room. Ages 2-5 and their caregivers can do activities that encourage problem solving, critical thinking and motor skills.
Book Worms meets on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 4 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room. Ages 5-8 will hear a reading of “Ho Ho Homework” by Mylisa Larsen and make paper snowflakes. Registration is required; call 423-434-4458 to register.
Family Storytime will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 11 a.m. for ages 2-6 and their families. It meets in the Storytime Room. No registration, but space is limited; pick up a ticket when you arrive.
ADULTS
National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo) Come Write-In will be held Monday, Nov. 28, from 5-7 p.m. in the Buffalo Mountain Room. All ages can bring personal writing projects to work on. No registration required.
Spanish at Your Library meets on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 6 p.m. Anyone ages 18 and older can join the conversation group to practice Spanish language. All skill levels are welcome. The group meets in the Tennessee Room. No registration required.
The Johnson City Amateur Photographers Club will display a selection of its members’ photographs in the Library’s Galleria from Dec. 1-Jan. 6.
Visit jcpl.org/calendar to find more upcoming events.
