CHILDREN
Music Morning will be held at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, for ages birth-5 years and their caregivers. It meets in the Jones Meeting Room. No registration but space is limited.
Music Morning will be held at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, for ages birth-5 years and their caregivers. It meets in the Jones Meeting Room. No registration but space is limited.
Bilingual Storytime will be held Monday, Oct. 24, at 6:30 p.m. in the Storytime Room. Ages 2-6 and their caregivers will hear stories and songs in English and Spanish, with a craft to follow. No registration but space is limited.
Toddler Time for kids ages 19-36 months and their caregivers. It meets Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 25 and 26, at 10 a.m. in the Storytime Room. Choose one day a week. No registration but space is limited; pick up a ticket when you arrive.
Preschool Storytime for kids ages 3-5 and their caregivers. It meets Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 25 and 26, at 11 a.m. in the Storytime Room. Choose one day a week. No registration but space is limited; pick up a ticket when you arrive.
Storytime in the Park will be held Thursday, Oct. 27, at 10:30 a.m. for ages 2-5 and their caregivers. It meets at the King Commons Natural Adventure Area across the street from the library. No registration required.
Skull Flower Arrangements will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 6:30 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room. Ages 12-18 will create Halloween-themed arrangements in skull planters; all supplies provided. Registration is required; visit jcpl.org/calendar to register.
A free Front Porch Concert featuring Charlie Maples will be held on Sunday, Oct. 23, at 4 p.m. The jazz singer-songwriters will perform outdoors on the library’s front steps; bring a chair or blanket to sit on. Show will be moved indoors if the weather forecast is bad. No registration required.
Spanish at Your Library meets Thursday, Oct. 27, at 6 p.m. Anyone ages 18 and older can join the conversation group to practice the Spanish language. All skill levels are welcome. The group meets in the Tennessee Room. No registration is required.
The Friends of the Library Book Sale will be held Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 30, from 1-3 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room. Sunday’s sale includes a $5 per bag deal. A special preview sale for Friends of the Library members will be held on Friday, Oct. 28, from 5:30-7 p.m.
A free Front Porch Concert featuring Momma Molasses will be held Sunday, Oct. 30, at 4 p.m. She will perform her toe-tappin’, finger-pickin’, tear-in-your-beer country music outdoors on the library’s front steps; bring a chair or blanket to sit on. The show will be moved indoors if the weather forecast is bad. No registration is required.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.