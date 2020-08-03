Alison Johnson says she thrives during chaos
After graduating from East Tennessee State University with a business degree, Alison Johnson began working for a local advertising agency when her grandfather fell ill.
As she watched nurses care for her grandfather time and again, Johnson decided it was time for a career change — she wanted to make a difference in the lives of others by helping them when they need it most.
“I just started having this feeling like I wasn’t doing anything to make a difference, and I wanted to be able to help my family more than just giving them a hug and saying ‘I love you,’ ” she said. “I wanted to be able to help them navigate through the difficult time that my family was going through.”
In 2003, she went back to ETSU as a nursing student and graduated in 2004, joining Ballad Health (then Mountain States Health Alliance) as an intensive care unit nurse. Since then, she’s worked her way up the ladder, and now serves as the critical care director at Johnson City Medical Center.
As the novel coronavirus pandemic worsened, Ballad’s hospitals — including JCMC, one of Ballad’s primary COVID-19 facilities — began seeing an influx of patients. Johnson, however, wasn’t phased.
“It’s been stressful, but I think the background I have in the ICU dealing with high-stress situations has prepared me,” Johnson said. “And, it sounds kind of crazy, but I feel like I thrive in chaos a little bit.”
Johnson’s work hasn’t gone unnoticed, either. During Ballad’s weekly press briefing on July 22, the system’s chief physician executive, Dr. Clay Runnels, highlighted Johnson and her work, saying Johnson “epitomizes what a nurse should be.”
“She deserves much for what she has done in preparing and helping us with COVID-19 preparation and implementation, and she truly exemplifies the performance of our mission,” Runnels said. “Put more simply, she spends her life caring for others.”
Johnson said that caring for patients during the pandemic has been difficult, but rewarding at the same time. After giving up her business career, it’s clear Johnson has made the difference she sought to make when she went back to school to become a nurse.
“Nobody wants to be living through a pandemic, but having the opportunity to provide a service and care for these patients in our community has been very rewarding,” Johnson said. “It feels like we’re making a difference.”
Johnson said she’s also taken on more of a research role at the hospital, and is part of the team studying the effects of the use of convalescent plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients to treat those currently in the hospital.
“Really, we just try to follow all the evidence-based guidelines and do the best we can for these people,” Johnson said. “I think we’re doing the best we can to be adaptable — the only constant now is change.”
Indeed, change seems to be the only constant in a society gripped by a pandemic. One thing that isn’t likely to change, however, is how people can stay safe during the pandemic.
“My recommendation for people is to wear a mask, practice social distancing and practice hand hygiene — those are three basic things we can do to help combat this,” Johnson said, echoing recommendations public health experts have been repeating for months.
Having seen the effects of the pandemic first-hand, Johnson knows how important it is for people to take the virus seriously and do what they can to protect themselves and others.
“There are people that are getting very sick — there are people that have it that don’t have to be hospitalized and that’s wonderful — but some of the people that we do see here at the hospital are extremely critical,” Johnson said. “This isn’t a hoax, this something that we’re dealing with every single day and trying to keep our community safe.”