January Jams returns for first time since pandemic

ABINGDON, Va. — An autographed poster containing the names and images of such luminaries as Leon Russell and Marty Stuart occupies space on a back wall inside the Bone Fire Smokehouse in downtown Abingdon.
Bone Fire owner Doug Beatty, coffee cup in hand, snagged a seat near the restaurant’s front door.
Beatty helms the return of January Jams at Barter Theatre in Abingdon. Paused during the pandemic, January Jams resumes on Saturday, Jan. 14, with the Tim O’Brien Band and Paul Burch. The popular winter concert series concludes on Saturday, Jan. 28, with Jim Lauderdale.
“Very excited,” said Beatty, 60. “I’m glad to have something back at the Barter in January. When it was closed in January, it definitely impacted local businesses here in Abingdon.”
As its original promoter, Beatty booked bands for the first couple of years of January Jams at Barter Theatre. Those initial years highlighted such music stars as the legendary Leon Russell and Acoustic Syndicate. Now as then, there’s no particular secret sauce to booking January Jams, Beatty said.
“I book shows I want to see,” he said. “I book from the perspective of the audience. The real art is booking the right band in the right venue for the right crowd at the right price.”
Thursday, Jan. 19, brings vocal heavyweight Mike Farris to January Jams. Long beloved in Bristol, Farris’ deeply spiritual music palpitates with personal messages performed with a distinct rhythm-and-blues-based style.
“I love Mike,” Beatty said. “I had five of the six slots booked. One day, Mike’s agent reached out to me. Mike Farris is like a white James Brown. He’s coming with a great show.”
Friday, Jan. 20, brings the Jon Stickley Trio and the Songs from the Road Band.
“The Jon Stickley Trio, man, they smoke it up,” Beatty said. “They’ve got their own sound. I call it jazz grass. As for the Songs from the Road Band, they include Charles Humphrey III, who’s also a member of Steep Canyon Rangers. He’s been writing songs with Jim Lauderdale.”
Acoustic music masters Fireside Collective headline January Jams on Saturday, Jan. 21. Bristol’s Dave Eggar, a world-class cellist, pairs with such musicians as Tim Stafford from Blue Highway and Amber Rubarth on Friday, Jan. 27, to present “A Midwinter Night’s Dream.”
“Dave Eggar, it’s the bestselling show we’ve got so far,” Beatty said.
Grammy-winning Lauderdale caps the final night of January Jams’ on Saturday, Jan. 28. Lauderdale, whose local past includes numerous appearances during the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, is perhaps best known for having written such songs as “The King of Broken Hearts” for George Strait and “You Don’t Seem to Miss Me” for Patty Loveless and George Jones.
“Jim Lauderdale is truly one of the nicest people in the recording business,” Beatty said. “He’s bringing his country band.”
As for Beatty, his past includes vast experience in the realms of booking and promoting concerts and music festivals. For instance, for about four years, Beatty ran The Bus Pit as a restaurant and live music venue in downtown Kingsport.
While in Kingsport, Beatty also founded the Twilight Alive summer concert series. That’s in addition to Racks by the Tracks, which he launched. In Asheville, North Carolina, Beatty was behind the establishment of the city’s popular Brewgrass Music Festival.
“People have said over the past couple of years or so that we need to bring January Jams back, we need to bring Thursday Jams back,” Beatty said.
Thursday Jams staged for about a decade as a free summer concert series in downtown Abingdon. As with January Jams, the pandemic put a pause on that series, too. However, Beatty said Thursday Jams may return as well.
“It’s all about sponsorships for Thursday Jams because it’s free to the public,” he said. “Thursday Jams, we’re looking at bringing it back. We need a nonprofit behind it.”
Meantime, welcome back January Jams. Live music plugs in anew at the State Theatre of Virginia, the world-famous Barter Theatre. Tickets are on sale now for each of their six concerts scheduled.
“Tickets have been selling really well,” Beatty said. “It’s brought me new life.”