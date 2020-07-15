HAMPTON - Jamie Chapple, 43, Hampton, died unexpectedly Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Sycamore Shoals Hospital, following a lengthy illness of Crohn’s disease.
Jamie was a native of Lancaster. SC, and had been a resident of the Simerly Creek community of Hampton since 2015.
He was a commercial electrician, loved to work on his car, and a collector of many things.
Jamie was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, William and Margie Starnes, his paternal grandparents, Will and Louise Chapple, his step-grandmother, Kansas Clark.
He is survived by his mother and step-father, Linda and Jeff Clark, Hampton; son, Dustin Smelcer, Johnson City; daughter, Savanah Chapple, Kershaw, SC; two brothers, Johnny Chapple, Lancaster, SC, and James Chapple, Kings Mountain, NC; six sisters, Gina Reynolds, Sarah Banks, Patricia Chapple, and Crissy Ghent, all of Lancaster, Amanda Clark and Jessica Clark, both of Hampton; his step-grandparents, Burl and Carolyn Clark, Hampton, several nieces and nephews.
It was Jamie’s request to be cremated.
The family will receive friends and share memories of Jamie Saturday, July 18, 2020, from 5:00-7:00 P.M., in the East Parlor of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, TN 37601.
Do to the current Covid-19 regulations, it is required that all family members and guests in attendance bring and wear a mask.
In-lieu-of flowers, donations in Jamie’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.wadugger.com.
Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, Johnson City, is serving the Chapple/Clark family.
(928-2245)