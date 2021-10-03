October is the month for pumpkins.
Pumpkins are now being sold at roadside stands throughout the region, including one at 1563 Boones Creek Road.
The proprietors of the family-operated Sunset View Farm stand are selling more than 20 different varieties of pumpkins they have grown at the site.
Pumpkins are useful for fall decorating, carving Halloween jack-o’-lanterns and for making seasonal pies.
The Farmers’ Almanac notes that the word “pumpkin” comes from a Greek word that means “large melon.” Pumpkins originated in Central America.
The Farmers’ Almanac also reports:
• The latest the largest pumpkin ever recorded in the United States weighed in at 2,517.5 pounds and was grown by Karl Haist, Clarence Center, New York, in 2019.
• Pumpkins are a squash and a member of curcurbita family.
• Pumpkins were most likely served at the first Thanksgiving feast celebrated by the Pilgrims in 1621.
• The state of Illinois grows the most pumpkins with 12,300 acres harvested annually.
Go to www.farmersalmanac.com/little-known-pumpkin-facts-2186 for more information on pumpkins.