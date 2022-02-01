KINGSPORT — Some were driving to work, while others were still catching a bit more sleep before starting the day on Monday. That’s when a loud, droning noise sounded off at Eastman Chemical Company.
A high pressure steam line failure at the plant sent noise and vibrations throughout Kingsport around 7:30 a.m., Eastman officials said on Monday. Eastman’s Fire Department responded to the call with assistance from the Kingsport Fire Department. Later Monday morning, an updated press release from Eastman said five people suffered minor injuries and received treatment from Eastman Medical or at Holston Valley Medical Center.
“We are very thankful that the injuries were assessed and released today for all five of those employees,” said Michelle Caveness, Eastman’s vice president of operations excellence and transformation during a Monday afternoon press conference held via Zoom. “Based on what we understand from today, they are all relatively minor and are no significant, lasting injuries that we are aware of.”
Manufacturing operations were shut down after the steam line failure, which also resulted in power outages at Eastman, officials said. As power is restored, community members may hear venting from the site.
“These steam releases may be audible to the surrounding community,” Eastman officials said in an updated release, “but venting is a normal part of steam power restoration and there is no cause for alarm.”
Investigations into the cause of the rupture are underway. Caveness said Eastman, along with a third party, will analyze the debris to “confirm the content.”
Kingsport resident Delphine Dockery saw her share of the falling, paper-like debris at her house on Kenwood Road, among the homes closest to a blast heard as far away as east Kingsport and Bloomingdale. The unidentified debris found its way on the tops of yards, cars and houses near Eastman Monday morning.
“It was like a mushroom, all gray and white,” Dockery said Monday afternoon from her yard, recalling the view from her window filled with rising steam and debris from Eastman.
What might be most memorable for Dockery, though, is the initial noise coming from the site.
“It about knocked me out of bed,” Dockery said. “It shook the house. It shook everything.”
When she called a hotline for the public to report potential damage from the incident, she said she got a recording and left a message.
Eastman officials said on Monday anyone with concerns regarding the debris should call Eastman’s Community Care Line at (423) 229-CARE to listen for instructions.
Angela Vaughn lives in the Bloomingdale section of Sullivan County, more than 10 miles northeast of Dockery. She said the family dogs responded with howls while the droning noise outside offered alarm.
“I heard that noise, and thought, ‘Oh my God, the Chinese have come after us,’ ’’ Vaughn said. “It sounded like a bunch of planes overhead.”
The chemical company does not have sirens onsite to alert the community, Eastman Director of Corporate Communications Betty Payne said Monday afternoon. Instead, the company suggests community members sign up for reverse 911 notifications from the city of Kingsport. She also said notifications did not go out Monday morning because there was “no threat to the community.”
The steam line failure comes four days after Eastman saw an influx of rising steam from a small heat transfer fluid leak on Thursday. A portion of the leak on Thursday created a minimal sheen on the Holston River that was contained with booms, Eastman officials said on Thursday.
The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation investigated the river, TDEC Deputy Communications Director Kim Schofinski said to the Times News via email.
“TDEC was notified of a release of approximately 18 lbs. of therminol into the South Fork of the Holston River on Jan. 27,” Schofinski said. “Nearby water treatment plants were notified. TDEC staff visited the site and did not observe any dead fish. Eastman has indicated the leak was contained and a full report will follow.”
TDEC staff were also onsite as of Monday to monitor for any potential environmental impacts to the Holston River, Schofinski said. TDEC will also continue evaluating impacts from Monday’s steam line failure.
To sign up for Kingsport/Sullivan County 911 alerts, go to https://kingsportsullivantn.onthealert.com/.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.