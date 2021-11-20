KINGSPORT — Kingsport has found a new tenant for its old city hall — and in doing so plans to take entrepreneurship to the next level.
The tenant in question is Create Appalachia — a Johnson City-based organization that offers the community access to a state-of-the-art digital media center. Create Appalachia is similar to the Inventor Center, in that people become members toof the organization and have access to specialized tools and equipment.
But instead of wood, plastic and metal-working tools, Create Appalachia offers its members access to a digital media center. In the center will be $430,000 worth of equipment, including photography and videography studios, large format printers, a large gallery, event space and technology-enabled conference room. Technology-enabled co-working spaces and private offices are available for rent to entrepreneurs and small businesses.
“The goal is to help people with computer systems and software that’s hard for an individual to afford,” said John Rose, economic development director for Kingsport. “The beauty of it is Create Appalachia helps with marketing from product design and allows a person to come in with an idea, help them design a product in a 3-D environment to see if it would truly work.”
This digital computer lab and training room are fully equipped and will be focused on skills that are sought by regional manufacturers and employers — and are aligned with the Kingsport City Schools system and higher education partners.
“When you think about designing a product or visualizing an idea, it starts with digital design.” said Cher Cornett, President of Create Appalachia and a professor at ETSU’s department of digital media. “At the Center for Digital Innovation, we are adding equipment, technology and training opportunities for the community to learn the new digital tools of manufacturing, creativity and the arts.”
MOVING INTO CITY HALL
Create Appalachia plans to use approximately 9,000 square feet of the old city hall building (255 E. Center St.), both floors of the east wing and call the new space the Center for Digital Innovation. Earlier this week the Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a one-year lease agreement for the space with the option to renew two additional years.
The lease is for $1 a month and the matter has to be approved by the Sullivan County Commission, given that Sullivan County is a co-owner of the building. The court offices currently in the other half of the old city hall building are expected to remain and will eventually relocate to the Justice Center once its expansion takes place in the coming years.
“Kingsport is a city built on innovation and a workforce that supports the region’s manufacturing industry,” said Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull. “Expanding Innovation Village to include a digital technology center is key to providing opportunities for students and the public to learn new skills, and is a welcomed addition to our city’s culture of leadership in advanced manufacturing.”
City Manager Chris McCartt said the goal is to incubate Create Appalachia in the old city hall and then determine where they can relocate in downtown in two to three years.
“When you look at the spectrum of economic development, we have traditional ... industrial, but there’s also retail, medical, and the entrepreneurial ... one we’re seeing growth within our region,” McCartt said. “To be able to provide resources for individuals as Create Appalachia has, this potentially could lead to businesses opening within our city and offer items for sale in our existing stores,” McCartt said.
FOR MORE INFORMATION
Create Appalachia is tailored to support the launch and continued success of artists and makers working with digital technologies, particularly in the areas of animation, game design, 3D visualization, visual effects for cinema and video, virtual and augmented reality, web and interactive design, e-commerce and social media marketing.
Kingsport leaders envision the digital media center becoming the second of three phases toward the ultimate creation of an Innovation Village in downtown.
The history behind the Innovation Village started back in 2017, as a multi-phase endeavor to support the entrepreneurial ecosystem and growing number of remote workers. The Inventor Center, the first phase of Innovation Village, was opened in 2018 with a $540,000 grant from the city to create the region’s premier maker-space and prototyping center.
Designed to be a community center for the region and include a combination of tools and equipment for both inventors and those looking to gain new skills, the Inventor Center continues growing with now more than 80 monthly members of makers, hobbyists and entrepreneurs.
Heath Guinn, President of Sync Space Entrepreneur Center, outlined the full ecosystem of a product. The first phase starts with the design of a product (at the digital media center), then the next phase is creating a prototype (at the Inventor Center) and then finally to the warehouse-sized incubator for assembly, storage and shipping.
Incubator space — the third phase of the Innovation Village — is currently in the planning process.
“The idea that we’re trying to create is an entrepreneurial ecosystem around advanced manufacturing in Kingsport,” Guinn said. “And to do that you need a design center, a prototyping center and you need an incubator.”
For more information visit www.innovationvillagekpt.com.