Indian Trail instructor gives advice for virtual learners

After their first week of remote learning, Johnson City Schools teachers, parents and students are continuing to navigate virtual classroom platforms like Canvas and video conferencing programs like Zoom.
During the first few days, parents and students reported some technical difficulties. Haley Hensley, a fifth-grade language arts instructor at Indian Trail, said families and teachers can work together to tackle the challenges that come with virtual education during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hensley said students and parents can have peace of mind knowing that Johnson City Schools teachers are being flexible and understanding about the challenges associated with remote digital learning.
“Right now, we’re being pretty flexible. That’s mostly our policy, is to be flexible and supportive of students. This week, we’re primarily focusing on building relationships with our students and teaching them how to navigate through our learning platform, which is Canvas.”
Words of advice and encouragement
Hensley said it’s important for students and parents to also understand that everybody is learning through this process. Virtual learning of this scale is uncharted territory for parents, students and teachers.
“I think that tips for parents and students would be to be flexible and remain patient with students, with themselves and with teachers as well. We are all learning as we go through this, and we’re only going to improve as we continue to do this.
“I think people can expect their students to become really technologically savvy, and I think that they will see that virtual learning has a lot of positive benefits for students because Johnson City Schools has some excellent resources so that we can support our students’ education.”
for additional help ...
The district website hosts videos designed to assist parents with technology support at home, understanding how to navigate the remote learning environment and how the various platforms work.
“We know there have been difficulties as there always are at the beginning of the year, but we’re going to keep working hard for your students,” Hensley said. “Thank you so much for your patience during this time.”
Superintendent Steve Barnett said district officials are offering families help through technological barriers. He said the district has equipped families with devices and WiFi hotspots when needed, as well as technical assistance.
Hensley reminded parents and students to contact Johnson City Schools’ technical support helpline at 423-427-3600 or email help@jcschools.org for additional assistance.