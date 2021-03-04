KINGSPORT — Indian Path Community Hospital will be converted into a Center for Women and Babies, and a pediatrics emergency department will be developed at the hospital, Ballad Health announced Thursday.
Ballad Health also announced a major investment of $8 million into advanced robotics surgery, with the newest and most advanced robotic system, the DaVinci Xi, being placed at Holston Valley Medical Center, Franklin Woods Community Hospital and Bristol Regional Medical Center – technology that will advance care provided by physicians who practice in women’s specialties.
“We couldn’t be more excited,” said Lindy White, the CEO of Ballad Health’s Kingsport Market Operations. “This all started last April. As we started some of our pre-planning, we integrated our services including the Barbara Humphreys Birthing Center from over at Holston Valley (Medical Center). Our wonderful physicians and community partners ever since have been asking ‘What do we need in a comprehensive center for women and babies?’ We are looking at ourselves as one hospital, two campuses providing uniquely specialized care.”
The move, White noted, allows Ballad Health to continue cardiology services at Holston Valley.
“This is a very exciting day for Kingsport and the Appalachian Highlands region,” said Ballad Health Foundation President Jack Simpson. “The Ballad Health Foundation has been very, very blessed. Thousands of companies throughout the region have been giving generous support for our regional health system. Kingsport has been no exception to that.”
Kingsport Chamber Communications and Development Executive Director Bob Feagins agreed the announcement is huge for Kingsport.
“When people are thinking about coming to Kingsport, they have two questions: how are our schools and how is our health care system?” Feagins said.
About the Ballad Health Niswonger Children’s Network
The Ballad Health Niswonger Children’s Network is a regional system of healthcare and community services marking a new phase in high standards of care and well-being for children, regardless of where they live across the region. The Ballad Health Niswonger Children’s Network is comprised of physical assets, such as hospital and clinic locations, as well as community outreach programs and partnerships that advance children’s health. It also represents Ballad Health and East Tennessee State University’s commitment to expand pediatric services and specialties, along with a concerted region wide effort to expand services for children beyond care when they’re sick or hospitalized.