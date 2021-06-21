BIG STONE GAP, Va. — Virginia’s official outdoor drama is joining the rest of the state as it prepares for its 2021 summer season in the wake of 2020’s pandemic shutdown.
“Trail of the Lonesome Pine” director Ryan Tackett Wardell, June Tolliver Playhouse General Manager Jim Wardell, the cast, musicians and crew took advantage of a week of clear, warm weather as they geared up for what will be the play’s 58th anniversary season starting July 9.
Over the past six decades, “Trail” has been performed in the same venue in Big Stone Gap as it tells the tale of mining engineer Jack Hale’s romance with mountain girl June Tolliver against the backdrop of the late 19th century Appalachian region.
The Wardells — father Jim and son Ryan — took the drama’s helm for the 2019 season, and Jim Wardell said 2021 will see expansion of the drama beyond the traditional summer holiday season.
“We received a Dominion Energy grant in the fall for children’s outreach programs,” Jim Wardell said, “and we’ve developed short plays we can take to area schools. We’re also working on a winter holiday season ‘Tales of the Lonesome Pine’ with traditional storytelling and music.”
Ryan Wardell said plans for 2021 include a version of “Trail” to be performed Aug. 1 in Norton and Oct. 16 at Home Craft Days at Mountain Empire Community College.
“I’m incredibly excited to be back, and you can feel the same excitement among the cast and crew,” Ryan Wardell said. “It’s been nothing but a positive experience. I feel the script and cast are tighter, and we’ve made the musicians part of the cast, too.”
The June Tolliver Playhouse has seen renovated sets since 2019, Jim Wardell said, and a second, smaller performance space handling an audience of up to 100 is underway.
“It’ll be a café-style setting, and we’ve got some really great plays in the works that can be performed in an intimate setting,” Jim Wardell said.
The original June Tolliver Playhouse is getting a new sound system in time for the summer season, Jim Wardell said, and the venue will see more use beyond “Trail.” The Symphony of the Mountains’ Mountain Strings comes to the Tolliver Playhouse on June 26, and Winds of the Mountain Empire will also play there July 18.
“We’ve got this great performance space here, and we’re hoping to open up the stage to all kinds of performances including the ‘Trail’s’ cast and crew in the spring, summer and fall,” Jim Wardell said.
“Trail of the Lonesome Pine” runs Thursday through Saturday starting July 9 and closing Aug. 21. Tickets are $15 for age 13 and older, $10 for age 55 and older, children 6-12 and military members. All Thursday performance tickets are $8.
Admission is free for children 5 and younger.
For more information or to order tickets, visit online: http://www.trailofthelonesomepine.com/drama/.