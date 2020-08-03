SURGOINSVILLE — A vacant business at the Phipps Bend Industrial Park recently sold at auction, although the sale won’t be final without the blessing of the Hawkins County Industrial Development Board.
IDB Chairman Larry Elkins told board members Thursday they’ll first want to know the new owner’s plans for the property before approving the sale.
On June 24, the Lynx Machine and Tool Company, located at 410 Phipps Bend Road, was sold at auction after 36 years in business.
“The owner of that company passed away,” Elkins told the board. “They tried to sell it on their own. It was a good running business. With the economy the way it was, it just got to the point where it wasn’t working.”
Elkins added, “That building and I guess the equipment was sold by Farrow Auction Company back on the 24th of June, so we’re working with them to see what we can do with that building. We’ve got the name of the owner, and we’ve been in touch with him to see what his plans are for it.”
The new owner apparently buys property as an investment, Elkins added.
“He may have not understood that we have the final say on who buys that property,” Elkins said. “If you buy a piece of property in Phipps Bend, there are some stipulations that go along with it, and they knew that on the front end. But that building is vacant right now.”
Two plant expansions and a land sale
In other business Thursday, Elkins reported that two Phipps Bend plants are in the process of expanding, but official announcements of those projects will be made later by the Tennessee Department of Economic & Community Development, which has assisted both expansions.
Elkins said he is also working with a company which can’t be named yet that is interested in purchasing property at Phipps Bend for development.
“Hopefully it will come out within the next month or so,” Elkins said. “We’ve had quite an ordeal getting the piece of property approved (for sale).”
IDB Coordinator Rebecca Baker noted there is one hurdle remaining to complete the sale.
“One item out of a multitude that we’ve gone through,” Elkins added.