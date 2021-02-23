NASHVILLE — Motorists are filling up while having to pay some of the most expensive gas prices seen in over a year.
With the forced shutdown of Gulf Coast and some Midwest refineries due to last week’s winter weather, gasoline stocks have tightened and gas prices have skyrocketed, according to AAA.
On the week, 66% of state averages spiked by double digits (10–22 cents), driving the national average up by 13 cents to $2.63; that is the most expensive national average since October 2019. Tennessee’s state average of $2.42 is 13 cents more than last week, 22 cents more than a month ago and 19 cents more than a year ago.
“When close to 40% of U.S. crude production is offline because refineries are closed, there is going to be pain at the pump until operations resume,” said Jeanette Casselano McGee, AAA spokesperson, in a press release. “The good news is the nearly two dozen impacted refiners are expected to restart operations this week, if they haven’t already. That means regular gasoline deliveries will resume and impacted stations will be refueled.”
Local averages
• Kingsport-Bristol ($2.41)
• Johnson City ($2.42)
Most expensive gas prices in the state
• Memphis ($2.51)
• Clarksville-Hopkinsville ($2.46)
• Nashville ($2.44)
Least expensive gas prices in the state
• Chattanooga ($2.31)
• Cleveland ($2.33)
• Knoxville ($2.39)
Across the nation
The Energy Information Administration (EIA) reports gasoline stocks sit at 257 million barrels. Just 2 million barrels short of a year ago, stock levels are relatively healthy. That will allow ample supply to get to impacted areas.
The EIA’s latest demand measurement of 8.4 million barrels per day is the highest reported since early November of last year. However, AAA expects that number to be lower in this Wednesday’s report, as last week’s winter storm took motorists off the road.
Last week, refinery outages were reported in Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Tennessee and Kansas. Gas prices are likely to be volatile until crude production is back to normal levels. Motorists can expect these more expensive prices to stick around, but large spikes are likely to subside.
What about oil?
At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate crude decreased by $1.28 to settle at $59.24, AAA reported.
Crude prices took a step back last week amid market concern that crude demand may not rebound as expected. Prices did push higher earlier in the week, though, due to supply and delivery impacts from the winter storm.
Crude prices were also bolstered by EIA’s latest weekly report revealing that total domestic crude inventories dropped by 7.3 million barrels, bringing the supply level to 461.8 million barrels. For this week, crude prices will likely rise if EIA’s next weekly report shows another decrease in total stocks, but price gains could be limited again if demand concerns persist.
To view daily gas price averages, visit gasprices.aaa.com.