I’m a father of adult daughters — they’re 22 and 25. We have a good relationship, but lately we’ve been disagreeing a lot about “touchy” topics. It seems like I can’t do or say anything right. For example, my oldest, Sarah, was over for dinner the other night. She was telling us about some new friends who are in an alternative lifestyle … something about two women dating and one of them being “non-binary.” I’m a Christian and was taught that homosexuality is a sin and I’m kind of old school with all of this “gender” stuff the kids are doing. I told Sarah I was worried about her hanging out with the wrong kind of crowd and she got angry, told me that I just “don’t get it!” and left the dinner table. We haven’t talked about it since. It’s not the first time something like this has happened. I want to understand and to stay close with my daughter, but I just don’t know how to talk to her about these things.
— Dad Trying to Do Right by Daughter
Dear Dad Trying to Do Right by Daughter:
Sarah is lucky to have a father who cares enough about her to slow down, think about the relationship challenges, and reach out for support. You’re not alone. A lot of parents of adult children struggle with this very thing….how to navigate differences in values, beliefs, and worldviews that seem to have generational gaps. My best advice on how to close those gaps is to name them and to approach them with compassionate curiosity. When we don’t quite get it right in relationships, that’s called a relationship rupture. Ruptures are a normal part of relationships and healthy relationships are ones that make repairs. A repair means that we acknowledge the rupture and try to make it right. If there is a hurt, we apologize. If there is a misunderstanding, we try to seek understanding. Rockier relationships are those that have lots of ruptures without repairs. The “we don’t talk about the hard things, so we just pretend like everything is fine when, in reality, there is an elephant in the room,” kind of relationships. Ruptures that don’t get repaired grow and grow and the bigger they get, the harder and more daunting it gets to repair.
With Sarah, a repair might look like saying, “Sarah, I know what I said upset you and I’m sorry. I’m not used to talking about these things. I don’t really understand your generation’s approach to gender and dating…things were different when I was growing up. And just because I don’t understand, that doesn’t mean that I don’t want to. Can you help me understand why you got mad when I expressed my concern that maybe your friends weren’t a good influence?”
One of the quickest ways to grow closer and avoid ruptures is through listening with curiosity. Listening to learn, not to respond (or defend your stance/beliefs). This is harder to do than it sounds because our human brains are wired to judge and to defend our beliefs. So it takes a decent amount of willpower to slow down and listen without judgment. Sometimes these “hard” conversations are best had when you can focus your eyes on one thing and your ears on your daughter…so in the car, side by side fishing, or going for walk might feel easier to approach this sort of conversation than looking eye to eye over the breakfast table. Everyone is different though, so I encourage you to think about what “setting” might help set you up to succeed. It’s also okay to pause hard conversations. Sometimes we need to take a breath or take a break to digest all that is being said. Especially, if we’re finding it hard not to react with worry, judgment, or frustration. It can help to find language that helps us take the pause we need so we can slow down and reflect, rather than react. That might sound like, “This is a lot to think about. Let’s take a break from the heavy stuff and chat more later.” Now the key with a pause, is that you have to come back to the conversation or else folks won’t trust you and will view pauses as a technique to avoid hard conversations.
In sum, the care for your daughter that led you to reach out is a powerful and beautiful force. Lean into the “hard” conversations with curiosity and a desire to learn and I’m confident that you’ll find the ruptures reducing. Extra credit if you do a little of your own research to learn more about the issues that matter to your daughter. Though there are many helpful resources, I’d encourage you to start at strongfamilyalliance.org to learn more about the world of LGBTQ+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, + more). Their website offers a glossary of terms, information about the LGBTQ+ community, and resources for faith-based support. Locally, I’d encourage you to check out the Pride Community Center of the Tri Cities.
And please remember, dear dad trying to do right, that love doesn’t mean that we get it right all the time, it means that we’re willing to keep trying to move closer in understanding and connection.
Dr. Diana Morelen is a licensed clinical psychologist, associate professor in the Department of Psychology at East Tennessee State University, and an associate director for the ETSU Ballad Health Strong BRAIN Institute. Her passion for learning and exploring started as a child of the Chesapeake Bay and her steady curiosity now finds itself rooted in the Blue Ridge mountains of Southern Appalachia, where she calls Johnson City home.