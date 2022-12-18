Dear Dr. Diana: I have a few dilemmas about gifts. My husband and I are trying to raise our children to appreciate the holidays (and birthdays) for more than just the presents. We get our kids presents but just a few each. My parents want to give their grandkids a TON of presents….and lots of things we don’t need (like more toys that make noise), have space for (like a bouncy house for our small backyard), or agree with. Beyond the kids, my parents also get my husband and I a ton of gifts and then I feel bad that we can’t afford to (and don’t really want to) give my parents a ton in return. I want to be a good daughter and I’m grateful for their desire to give…but it also stresses me out each year. What should I do? Am I being a grinch?
Sincerely,
Daughter in distress over grandparent gifts
Dear Distressed Daughter:
You’re not a grinch, you’re just trying to balance what you need, what you think your kids need, and what your parents need to honor the traditions and values you hold around gift giving. It is OK for us to develop new traditions and values as we grow up. And just because it’s OK, that doesn’t mean it will be easy.
I encourage you to check my previous column, “How to have a magical holiday without breaking the bank,” from Dec. 4. There you’ll find some tips for values-driven gifting.
Regarding your concern that you can’t give your parents as much as they give you…please remember that most folks find more joy in giving than receiving. Also, don’t underestimate the gift of our time and attention. For example, you could give your parents “coupons” for activities and time together (e.g., getting coffee with your mom, or taking your dad to see his favorite local baseball team). Finally, hold in mind how much grandparents love their grandkids. Consider framing photos of the grandparents and grandkids together or framing art that the kids make.
Next, I encourage you to be proactive with gifting conversations, when possible. Letting folks know, ahead of time, what you hope to have happen around gifting can help prevent hard feelings. And the more we can share the “why” behind our beliefs and values, the more likely folks will be to understand and honor them.
I know this isn’t a holiday example, but below I’ll share the language I used around my baby registry to try to do this very thing. Of note, this example email reflects my personal values….it’s OK if yours are different, it’s just a template for putting words to the sorts of things we hope folks will hold in mind when buying for us and our kiddos.
Example email to let friends and family know about gifting preferences:
Dear friends and family,
Thank you for wanting to celebrate and support our family as we welcome the twins!
We wanted to share a little about our guiding values as we build the nursery.
• Less is more. We’re trying to have just enough to keep those babies safe and happy, without having an abundance of “stuff.” We have a small space and no closets. As such, we’re taking a minimalistic approach to nursery preparations and thinking quality over quantity.
• Used is best. We welcome second-hand items, hand-me downs, thrifted items, etc. It’s hard to register for that, but if you find something that fits our needs at a thrift store, in your basement, etc, please know that we welcome and appreciate gently used items. It’s consistent with our desire to be eco-friendly through re-using.
• Be kind to the environment and people. We’re trying to use eco-friendly and socially conscious makers and products, when possible. We want to be kind to the environment and to help empower workers through fair and ethical practices.
• We’re trying to stick to all natural materials (e.g., cotton, linen, wood), when possible.
• We’re trying to stick to earth tone and gender-neutral colors when possible
• You matter more than stuff. We value your love and support more than we value “stuff.” So please don’t feel obligated to buy us anything. We’ll take a hug, encouraging words, a hot meal, babysitting offers (seriously), etc. We’re grateful to have you be a part of our village!
If the proactive, values-based conversations don’t work. Don’t worry. Take a deep breath. Practice being present in the moment and notice what you’re thinking and feeling without getting too caught up in the thoughts or feelings. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, a mindfulness practice is a foundational way to build skills to help us cope with stress. Try to focus on the things you can control, such as the traditions you make with your nuclear family and the conversations you choose to have around values, rather than the things that you can’t control. Give yourself permission to re-gift or donate the things given to you and your family that you do need or want. You may not be able to control what is given, but you do have a say over what stays and for how long.
And beyond the details of how many gifts or how much those gifts align with your wants, needs, and values, I hope you lean into your practice of gratitude. Gratitude for the ways that your family experiences love and abundance and gratitude for your commitment to leaning into relationships with your children and your parents in an intentional way.