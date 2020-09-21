BRISTOL, Va. — About two years ago, Clyde Stacy called up his old friend Jim McGlothlin with a business proposition.
Let’s transform the old Bristol Mall into a hotel and casino, Stacy told McGlothin.
“I thought it was a great idea,” McGlothlin, chairman and CEO of the United Company, said during an unveiling of a 3-D model for the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino project. “(Stacy) said he thought it would be a great place for a casino. A few years later, here we are.”
The two investors, partnering with Hard Rock International, expect it will take an estimated $150 million to convert the property if Bristol, Virginia, voters approve a November general election referendum on the project.
Hard Rock said the project will include seven restaurants and four bars, a 3,200-seat Hard Rock Live venue, a 20,000-person capacity outdoor entertainment venue, a country western nightlife experience, and a Hard Rock Cafe with a stage for local musicians and beyond. The resort will also feature a Rock shop and retail store, Rock Spa and Body Rock fitness center, convention and meeting space, and a country music memorabilia experience. Hard Rock also announced that the Bristol property will include a racing experience, sport experience and interactive sports and e-sports simulator. The hotel is expected to have 350 rooms.
Stacy, of Par Ventures, owns the mall, but McGlothlin said he has an option to buy part of it. They don’t have a planned opening date because the referendum hasn’t passed yet and the state has yet to give them a license to operate.
The project, according to the developers, will create more than 2,000 direct jobs, bring in between $16-$21 million in tax revenue to the city and attract four million visitors annually.
Hard Rock, in particular, believes the project would be a good fit with Bristol’s Birthplace of Country Music.
“This is another opportunity for us to expand our global presence. For us, this one is special,” said Sean Caffery, Hard Rock’s senior vice president for Business and Casino Development. “We’ll have things for children to enjoy. We’ll have things for adults to enjoy.”
The Virginia General Assembly authorized voters to decide if this project should move forward, and the Bristol City Council voted unanimously to place this referendum on the Nov. 3 ballot.