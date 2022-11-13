Last week, Johnson City’s City Manager Kathy Ball stood in a crowded auditorium to speak with residents in the Gray community about what she called “the largest development that’s occurred in the area in 30 years.”
Proposed on 135 acres off Suncrest Drive, the Keebler Annexation would add nearly 500 new homes to the area if approved without any modifications.
Gray, conveniently located between Johnson City and Kingsport and with plenty of undeveloped land, is fast becoming a bedroom community, and city planners said more than 1,500 units of housing are currently in various stages of planning and development in the area.
The city’s state-mandated annexation process was a topic of interest at the public meeting, and promises of responsible development were many.
As more residents move in, the existing housing, utilities, schools and other services will be tested, and planning ahead for the new demands is important.
It’s clear that the population boom will be handled best through cooperation between the city and the county, and potentially neighboring local governments in Gray’s case.
At the well-attended meeting, it seemed to be a topic of interest in our community, so we wanted to ask our readers, How should we approach responsible development and growth? What do you believe are the best ways to manage an influx of new residents without putting strains on the people who already live here? Do you have concerns that local municipalities’ current practices could worsen negative effects, or do you believe we’re on the right track to handle growth?
