KINGSPORT — Hope Haven Ministries Resale Store celebrated its second anniversary this month by beating the COVID-19 pandemic.
“During the pandemic, we went strong,” said Cheri Starnes, the store’s manager. “We were shut down last March when our first anniversary came around. We’re expanding every day.”
Hope Haven Ministries, currently under the direction of Joel Trigg, seeks to help homeless, destitute individuals and families. The ministry provides emergency assistance such as shelter, food, clothing and crisis counseling, and it offers compassionate and structured programs that stress rehabilitation, restoration and a responsible attitude toward God, self, family and society. It also offers a job search and work programs.
“We offer the hope of freedom from addiction by teaching life skills that will provide the necessary help for individuals to lead fulfilling, productive lives,” says the ministry’s website (hopehavenkpt.com).
“... WSince our board of directors and staff believe that true restoration comes only through Jesus Christ, e address each person’s spiritual poverty as well as his/her physical poverty. We do this by providing encouragement, structure, and abiding love for everyone who comes through our doors. We hope to be a refuge where men, women and children see Christ lifted up — and where they confess their need for Him and find eternal life through His sacrifice.”
Hope Haven Ministries is a 501©(3) organization. All contributions made to the organization are tax deductible. Its funding comes from individuals, churches, businesses and a grant from the United Way.